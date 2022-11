The Center for International Studies and Programs is celebrating International Education Week for the campus community from Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18. Through the course of the week, the Center for International Studies and Programs will provide academic opportunities to UToledo students, faculty and staff to enjoy and learn about different cultures and international education opportunities including an international village, a series of training and information sessions and cultural presentations.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO