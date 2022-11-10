Read full article on original website
Big Czech crown interventions less likely, central banker says
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is unlikely to have to intervene in currency markets as much as it has in recent months when pressure against the crown was strong, Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said on Sunday.
Climate crisis solutions may also ease global financial shocks, Albanese to tell business leaders
Anthony Albanese will tell business leaders at the G20 summit that one of the pathways to recovery from global shocks including the pandemic and the current inflation spiral is countries working together to deal with the climate crisis. Australia’s prime minister will arrive in Bali on Monday for the G20...
