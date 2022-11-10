ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas Movie Will Make You Fall in Love With Her All Over Again

By Coleman Spilde
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kXe2_0j5YjRWs00
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Netflix

We’ve been waiting for this day for what feels like centuries, and now it’s finally here. It’s the return of one of the greatest titans that the film industry has ever known, whose projects have collected countless accolades and changed cinema as an art form several times over. After years of delays, detours, and demolished dreams, the time has come to once again let movies whisk us away to another world.

I am, of course, talking about Lindsay Lohan’s return to film . I’m sure James Cameron would love to have that kind of adulation being hurled at Avatar 2 . But has James Cameron ever bonked his head on a ski slope, lost his memory, and fallen in love with the handsome innkeeper whose struggling lodge needs a miracle just in time for the holidays? No, but Lindsay Lohan has. And she’s brought us something that will be remembered long after Avatar 12 hits TubiTV in 2089: holiday cheer.

Yes, La Lohan has clawed her way from the bowels of child-star hell to set Earth’s axis right again with her new Netflix holiday film , Falling for Christmas , out today. To say that this moment has been a long time coming—for both Lohan and the hordes of fans she amassed during her stint as one of the most famous actresses in the world—would be a colossal understatement. After a tough life growing up in the public eye, Lohan made several flailing comeback attempts. There was a play in London’s West End ; a harrowing, Oprah-cosigned reality show ; and, most recently, a Vanderpump Rules -style series about a now-shuttered beach club in Mykonos .

But even after each false start, Lohan has kept her head held high, despite the neverending setbacks. Now, after taking a break from acting and escaping the cameras in Dubai, where she’s lived for the last several years, Lohan is mounting her Hollywood underdog story with the first of a three-film deal with Netflix , Falling for Christmas .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJtiz_0j5YjRWs00
Netflix

The movie is essentially your run-of-the-mill, made-for-streaming holiday film, with the festivity jacked up to an 11. It’s predictable, dopey, and oh-so saccharine. In normal circumstances, it’d be completely forgettable holiday fare—the ultra-rich cookies at the party that go untouched. But with Lohan driving the sleigh, Falling for Christmas transcends its formulaic nature to become an effervescent romp and the ideal comeback vehicle for its star.

Lohan stars in the film as Sierra Belmont, a spoiled hotel heiress who glides around the halls of her father’s lavish ski resort, commanding the staff while she considers a job offer with the family business. Sierra would be Vice President of Atmosphere, a job that she’d probably be killer at, judging by her ability to carry out an entire phone conversation with her influencer boyfriend, Tad (George Young), while her minions soak her cuticles and tilt flutes of champagne into her mouth.

When Tad proposes to Sierra on a remote mountaintop (which makes for more exclusive selfie locations, naturally), a sudden storm sends them both careening in opposite directions over the side of the cliff. Sierra smacks her head when she hits the ground. Nearby, the owner of the North Star Lodge, Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet), is giving a sleigh ride through the snow to a couple of his guests. When he spots Sierra’s hot pink ski gear from the side of the road, he quickly gets her to the hospital. But when she wakes up, there’s just one problem (say it with me, now!): She doesn’t remember her name!

Amnesia is one of what we Merry Movie Mavens like to call the Four Festive Dilemmas. Each made-for-television/streaming holiday film tends to have some combination of the following as its central conflict: winter sports-induced amnesia; a city-slicker who has forgotten what Christmas is all about; a young girl who has lost one (or both!) of her parents; or a local family business that needs to be saved—either from big corporations or mounting debt.

Wouldn’t you know it? Falling for Christmas has all four.

Unable to pluck a single personal recollection from her tree-trauma brain, Sierra takes Jake up on his offer to stay at the North Star while she recovers. But even without her memory intact, Sierra is already feeling the lack of pampering that comes with bed-and-breakfast life.

She’s got no memory of how to put on a fitted sheet, load a laundry machine, or cook a pancake. By God, the whole place could go up in flames if they so much as let her near the stove. And with the lodge losing more guests each year to swanky resorts and Airbnbs, Jake has no one to employ to help her. Lucky for Sierra, that just means she can get closer to Jake, his sweet daughter, and his doting mother-in-law, who have been looking for some holiday cheer after the loss of Jake’s wife a couple of years prior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JlVC_0j5YjRWs00
Netflix

Doesn’t that totally unoriginal and completely corny plotline make you feel warm inside? I know I’m feeling bundled up. And if you’re not yet convinced, Lohan’s always-impressive comedy chops will certainly endear you.

She’s got a unique knack for understanding exactly the right physicality to make something hysterical, commanding the screen with as little effort as cracking an egg—which, for Sierra, is really hard. Lohan’s comedic timing is on point. It’s pure joy to watch her land one-liners again, like she never left. There were several moments that didn’t just make me laugh, but genuinely resulted in me cracking a smile because it was so damn nice to watch an old flame flicker on-screen once more.

Overstreet is a charming complement to Lohan, and the two actually manage to drum up something that’s pretty rare in this genre: sincere chemistry. These holiday movie romantic pairings often feel wooden, devoid of a single spark. Overstreet and Lohan play off one another perfectly, building a romance that feels real (or at least as real as a Netflix Christmas movie can make you feel) without trying so hard it becomes over-the-top and laughable.

But let me level with you, we both know why we’re here. We’re just looking for some light fare to throw on while we do our holiday baking, or maybe something to watch and laugh at with a few friends and a lot of spiced wine. I wasn’t expecting anything too grand out of Falling for Christmas, besides the return of Lindsay Lohan, and I got exactly what I expected: a convoluted and comforting seasonal kickoff.

Besides tacking on every trope in the genre, the film is edited at the near-manic pace I’ve come to expect from these movies. At times, I wondered if I had accidentally turned on Netflix’s 1.5-speed feature. Every inch of every frame looks like a Michael’s craft store exploded on set. If that’s not enough, there’s even a magical Santa-type character secretly playing God while the rest of these peasants run around a ski lodge thinking they have any semblance of free will. And it's all wrapped in one giant red bow that is the end credits blooper reel. Even if you’re just a holiday movie fanatic with no interest in formerly embattled starlets, there’s something here for you, too.

But even if she’s not your primary draw, you will come away from Falling for Christmas in love with Lindsay Lohan. After all she’s been through, she somehow hasn’t lost the “it” factor that made her star shine so brightly all those years ago. She’s capable and charismatic, wearing both drama and humor on her face in ways that other actresses from her era never could. And here, she gets to show us exactly why the industry was never ready to give up on her. Whether or not you fall for Christmas is debatable, but you will certainly fall for Lindsay Lohan.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

Who Is Lindsay Lohan's Husband, Bader Shammas? What To Know About The Financier

Lindsay Lohan is back in the spotlight now that she's acting again. The 36-year-old Mean Girls alum has been working with former Glee star Chord Overstreet on the new holiday film, Falling For Christmas. The movie will be available for streaming on November 10 on Netflix. ICYDK, Lindsay hasn't starred...
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Us Weekly

Lindsay Lohan’s Best Style Moments Since Returning to Acting

Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback! The actress has returned to film — and she's doing it in style. While promoting her new movie, Falling for Christmas — which premiered on Netflix on November 10, 2022, Lohan dazzled Us with a revamped wardrobe. For an appearance on Good Morning America on November 7, she lit […]
Variety

‘Falling for Christmas’ Review: Lindsay Lohan Sleighs in Netflix-mas Rom-Com

Audiences who click play on Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” will be the ones doing most of the falling over Lindsay Lohan’s much-anticipated comeback vehicle. Director Janeen Damian’s light-hearted feature, centered on a spoiled hotel heiress tumbling into a character-enriching circumstance, isn’t necessarily served up as the average cup of holiday cheer and rom-com charm. There’s a lot more to it than that. Its subversive spirit, female-forward smarts and sweet sentimentality remix the formulaic and festive, making all things merry and bright.  Wealthy, pampered heiress Sierra Belmont (Lohan) plans to spend a snow-blanketed Christmas at her father’s (Jack Wagner) exclusive ski resort with her narcissistic, social...
IndieWire

Lindsay Lohan Pitched a ‘Mean Girls’ Mid-Credits Scene for ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan’s “Falling for Christmas” almost fetched a “Mean Girls” callback. While lead star and executive producer Lohan belts a few bars of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the Netflix Christmas romantic comedy (and simultaneously released a holiday single), the “Mean Girls” alum said that fully recreating the iconic talent show dance sequence would cross a line for its legacy. “It was my brilliant idea to bring it up in a conversation with the directors and the producers. I was like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be fun if we did a blooper reel at the end and we all kind of did the Christmas...
The Independent

‘I met my person’: Lindsay Lohan says married life with Bader Shammas is ‘so special’

Lindsay Lohan has gushed over her “amazing” husband as she opens about married life.The actor married financier Bader Shammas on 3 April, but the couple did not announce they had wed until July.In a new appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lohan told the late-night host that married life is “so special”.“It’s great. I met my person, and you never know if you’re going to find that in life,” she said.“He’s [Bader] an amazing man, I love him and we’re a great team.”When asked whether being married had given her a “new perspective” on life, Lohan replied:...
Vogue Magazine

Lindsay Lohan on Her New Christmas Movie, Returning to Acting, and If She’d Ever Remake Freaky Friday

It’s a new era for Lindsay Lohan. The actor—who stole our hearts in films such as Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and The Parent Trap before largely stepping away from acting for close to a decade—is back in action with a brand-new movie. In Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, costarring Glee’s Chord Overstreet, Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a spoiled heiress who is diagnosed with amnesia after a skiing accident and must piece her life back together. “For me, [the film is about] how the materialistic things in life don’t always matter,” Lohan says. “It’s really the simple things in life that mean the most—family and love—rather than Instagramming and getting a big ring. Not that that’s bad!”
UTAH STATE
Distractify

Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Acting Comeback in 'Falling for Christmas'

We are in a renaissance people! No, we aren't talking about The Renaissance of Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries, although the art we are about to get may as well be Michelangelo. We kid, we kid. OK, we're only kind of kidding. Article continues below advertisement. Jokes aside,...
thezoereport.com

Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Grand Return With A Timeless & Glamorous Updo

Lindsay Lohan is officially back and her fans (read: the world at large) could not be happier. After a long hiatus from acting, the star has made her grand return for Netflix’s holiday-themed romantic comedy, Falling for Christmas. Lohan has been promoting the new film looking as glamorous as ever, with her signature bright red hair color toned to its full, vibrant glory. For the New York City premiere of the film, she appeared on the red carpet with a chic and timeless glam look — and a stunning dress to match. Lindsay Lohan’s bronze smoky eye and sleek ponytail prove that while she took a break from the spotlight, she’s never strayed too far from her status as a beauty icon.
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
TheDailyBeast

Emily Blunt’s ‘The English’ Is the Prettiest Show on TV

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Diane Lockhart abandoning us in our time of need.The most beautiful new show on TV.The Twitter mess is horrible… but also funny?We have thoughts about People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”The good news that we all deserve.OK, The English Is Really Freaking PrettyThere’s a lot of darkness on TV these days. As in, I can’t see a damned thing.Good luck watching an episode of Ozark if you...
FASHION Magazine |

Lindsay Lohan and Law Roach Is 2022’s Most Unexpected Duo

Celebrity stylist and "image architect" Law Roach is reportedly using his magic touch on Lindsay Lohan — and we're here for LiLo's rebrand. During a recent press trip, an international editor asked the question, “Which celeb do you think most desperately needs a rebrand?” While the intent was to make conversation with a group of relative strangers, the dinner transformed into an outburst of passionate opinions akin to a high school debate club, only more stylish. One person said Christina Aguilera (“The music industry punished her for choosing to raise her kids!”), and a few others said Britney Spears (“Someone get her off of Instagram!”). But interestingly, the majority chose Lindsay Lohan, and if her latest New York City photo opp is any indication, the Y2K icon agrees.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy