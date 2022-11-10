ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch: 5 Elizabeth Debicki roles beyond 'The Crown'

By Patrick Hilsman
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Season 5 of Netflix's series The Crown, which dramatizes the lives of Britain's Royal family through the 1990s, premiered this week.

Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana in Season 5 of "The Crown." Photo courtesy of Netflix

The show recently attracted criticism from prominent Britons for portraying the breakup between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, as well as Diana's subsequent death in a 1996 car crash in Paris.

Though the series creators have said that they will not portray the moment of Diana's death, public figures like Dame Judi Dench and John Major have expressed dismay at how the show depicts historical events. With so much controversy surrounding the onscreen portrayal of Diana, all eyes are on Elizabeth Debicki, the Australian actress portraying her.

Here are five other shows and films featuring Debicki:

'The Great Gatsby' -- Prime Video

Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel follows the titular mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, as he tries to gain back the affections of his ex-lover Daisy Buchanan. Debicki portrays Jordan Baker, a socialite with a reputation for lying, and a close friend of Daisy's, in the 2013 film.

'The Night Manager' -- Prime Video, AMC +

The BBC/AMC-produced adaptation of John le Carré's 1993 novel of the same name tells the story of Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), the night manager of a Cairo hotel, who is recruited by the British government to infiltrate a cadre of arms dealers lead by Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Debicki plays Jemima "Jed" Marshall, a member of Roper's inner circle, who grows increasingly disturbed by his actions in the 2016 film.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' -- Disney +

In James Gunn's second installment in the series, released in 2017, the Guardians anger the Sovereign race and crash land on a planet only to find a mysterious entity claiming to be Peter Quill's father Ego. Debicki portrays Ayesha, the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign. Ayesha originally hires the Guardians to protect a series of Anulax batteries from Abilisk, but sets out to kill them when Rocket steals several of the batteries. Debicki will reprise the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , which comes to theaters in 2023.

'The Cloverfield Paradox'-- Netflix

The 2018 science fiction thriller takes place onboard the Cloverfield space station as scientists conduct experiments with a particle accelerator, only to discover that the Earth has vanished. Debicki portrays an Australian engineer, who appears from a parallel universe during the experiments. As the crew conducts further experiments, they become distrustful of one another and start trying to alter timelines.

'Tenet' -- Prime Video, Vudu

Christopher Nolan's 2020 science fiction thriller tells the story of an unnamed former CIA operative, who is recruited by a mysterious organization called Tenet. The former operative learns that he can manipulate the flow of time and must use his ability to prevent an attack from the future. Debicki portrays Katherine "Kat" Barton, an art appraiser, who is also the estranged wife of Russian oligarch Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh), who is communicating with the future. The unnamed protagonist recruits Barton to try and gain access to Sator.

