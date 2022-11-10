ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Did you hear … ?

MONROE, CT — The First Selectman’s Golf Outing enjoyed beautiful weather at Whitney Farms Golf Course on Oct. 14, when close to 60 golfers played in an annual tournament benefiting the Monroe First Foundation, First Selectman Ken Kellogg’s charity. “I’m pretty sure we’ll raise a net of...
Masuk celebrates and honors our veterans

MONROE, CT — Veterans, whose service spanned different decades and military conflicts, shared their stories and experiences with Masuk High School students Wednesday, in what is an annual school tradition around Veterans Day. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Masuk hosted veterans, who made several presentations in...
‘Thank you for your service and may God bless you all’

MONROE, CT — Members of American Legion Post 176 of Monroe and Post 160 of Easton held a Veterans Day ceremony on Stepney Green Friday morning, moments after a drizzling rain. In addition to the veterans and members of the Women’s Auxiliary, a small crowd of civilians were in...
Notable Achievements Beyond Monroe

HILTON, N.Y. — Russell Sage College’s field hockey team member, rookie midfielder Tayler Haslob, of Monroe, a Masuk alum, was recognized by the Empire 8 with a selection to the 2022 Empire 8 Field Hockey Sportswoman Team. One member of each team was named that institution’s representative on...
Champagne goes over 1,000 yards as Masuk rolls again

BROOKFIELD, CT — Masuk High’s football team won its fifth straight game and improved to 7-2 overall with a 45-24 win at Brookfield on Thursday night. Jason Champagne scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, one from 6 yards out and the other from 52 yards, and compiled over 1,000 rushing yards this season.
