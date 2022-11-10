ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Andre Iguodala says Memphis Grizzlies players are 'my guys' despite public rift

Every story has two sides, and the one between Andre Iguoalda and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't be more different. Speaking on C.J. McCollum's show, Iguodala, a 18-year NBA veteran, explained how one of his greatest accomplishments is having a great relationship with all of his teammates during his career. That's when McCollum asked about the Grizzlies players.
MEMPHIS, TN
NOLA.com

Pelicans come back in dramatic fashion to beat Rockets at home

The New Orleans Pelicans’ opening stretch to the season was grueling. Eight of the team’s first 11 games were on the road, and in a seven-day stretch, New Orleans played two sets of back-to-backs. Headed into Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, the Pelicans were well rested and...
HOUSTON, TX
WGNO

Back to even: Pelicans fall to 6-6 with loss at home to Portland

NEW ORLEANS — — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 on Thursday night. Anfernee Simmons hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Portland, which improved to 6-1 on the road. Former Pelican Josh Hart added 17 points for the Blazers. The Blazers, who won at […]
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Utah puts road win streak on the line against Washington

Utah Jazz (10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Philly

Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95

ATLANTA (AP) — A sloppy offensive game left the Atlanta Hawks looking for a better finish and the Philadelphia 76ers looking for better play at point guard.Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Hawks pulled away late in the third period before surviving a late scare to beat the 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night.The Hawks led by 20 points before the 76ers pulled within seven."We've just got to be better at not relaxing at all and not looking at that scoreboard," Young said. "We've just got to finish the game."Joel Embiid led...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance

Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oklahoman

Five takeaways as Eugene Omoruyi leads Thunder's rout of Raptors

Eugene Omoruyi scored the Thunder’s last bucket of the night, a 3-pointer that capped a runaway 132-113 win against the Raptors.  Omoruyi’s key contributions as a two-way contract player was a reflection of how the Thunder played Friday night. Everyone was involved.  It was the kind of egalitarian offensive approach the Thunder aspires to....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) remains inactive for Portland on Saturday night

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic will sit out his third straight contest with an adductor strain. Look for Drew Eubanks to play an increased role at the five on Saturday night. In 25.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Shaedon Sharpe (finger) active on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) will play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Sharpe will return after he was forced to miss Thursday's game with a right finger sprain. In 18.1 projected minutes, our models project Sharpe to record 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Grant And Little, Portland's 'Twins,' Terrorize In The Fourth

As most of you are probably aware, Trail Blazers forwards Jerami Grant and Nassir Little are not related. One grew up the son of an NBA player (who also happens to be an identical twin), the other in a military family (and to a father who is also an identical twin). But they’ve been confused for each other or thought to be siblings often enough lately that they’ve taken to having some fun with the confusion.
PORTLAND, OR

