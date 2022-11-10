Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
Andre Iguodala says Memphis Grizzlies players are 'my guys' despite public rift
Every story has two sides, and the one between Andre Iguoalda and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't be more different. Speaking on C.J. McCollum's show, Iguodala, a 18-year NBA veteran, explained how one of his greatest accomplishments is having a great relationship with all of his teammates during his career. That's when McCollum asked about the Grizzlies players.
Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
NOLA.com
Pelicans come back in dramatic fashion to beat Rockets at home
The New Orleans Pelicans’ opening stretch to the season was grueling. Eight of the team’s first 11 games were on the road, and in a seven-day stretch, New Orleans played two sets of back-to-backs. Headed into Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, the Pelicans were well rested and...
Back to even: Pelicans fall to 6-6 with loss at home to Portland
NEW ORLEANS — — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 on Thursday night. Anfernee Simmons hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Portland, which improved to 6-1 on the road. Former Pelican Josh Hart added 17 points for the Blazers. The Blazers, who won at […]
ESPN
Utah puts road win streak on the line against Washington
Utah Jazz (10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95
ATLANTA (AP) — A sloppy offensive game left the Atlanta Hawks looking for a better finish and the Philadelphia 76ers looking for better play at point guard.Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Hawks pulled away late in the third period before surviving a late scare to beat the 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night.The Hawks led by 20 points before the 76ers pulled within seven."We've just got to be better at not relaxing at all and not looking at that scoreboard," Young said. "We've just got to finish the game."Joel Embiid led...
LSU's Harold Perkins Jr has career game vs Arkansas; Brian Kelly invokes 'Jordan Flu Game' but there's a twist
LSU coach Brian Kelly told a story about Harold Perkins Jr. that may make fans feel quite old as he helped the Tigers beat Arkansas on Saturday.
ESPN
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
Five takeaways as Eugene Omoruyi leads Thunder's rout of Raptors
Eugene Omoruyi scored the Thunder’s last bucket of the night, a 3-pointer that capped a runaway 132-113 win against the Raptors. Omoruyi’s key contributions as a two-way contract player was a reflection of how the Thunder played Friday night. Everyone was involved. It was the kind of egalitarian offensive approach the Thunder aspires to....
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Grizzlies Sunday in second game of home back-to-back
The Wizards have won three straight games and are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Tonight, they'll look to keep that train rolling as the Grizzlies come to town. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) remains inactive for Portland on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic will sit out his third straight contest with an adductor strain. Look for Drew Eubanks to play an increased role at the five on Saturday night. In 25.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Portland's Shaedon Sharpe (finger) active on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) will play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Sharpe will return after he was forced to miss Thursday's game with a right finger sprain. In 18.1 projected minutes, our models project Sharpe to record 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
Sporting News
NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings: Paolo Banchero's eye-popping stats stand out among best rookies so far
We're only 10-plus games into the 2022-23 NBA season but that's just enough of a sample size to evaluate the performances of this year's rookies. The 2022 NBA Draft class has already had some standout players emerge in what promises to be a talented and impactful group. From Paolo Banchero's...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 11/12/22
The surging Portland Trail Blazers will put their early success to the test yet again as they tip off with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Trail Blazers-Mavericks prediction and pick will be made. Is Portland legit? With a 9-3 record including...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
NOLA.com
What's wrong with the Pelicans' offense? Loss to Trail Blazers reveals flaws
The New Orleans Pelicans rank 10th in the NBA in points scored per 100 possessions. On the surface, there is nothing overly concerning about the way they have scored the ball 12 games into the season. Based purely off the numbers, they are somewhere between average and good. Yet anyone...
NBA
76ers and Hawks Shift Matchup to Philadelphia | Gameday Report 13/82
The 76ers’ next game is a meeting with a familiar opponent - their last, in fact - the Atlanta Hawks. The two-game series shifts to South Philadelphia for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Saturday. The Sixers (5-7) fell to the Hawks (8-4), 104-95, in Atlanta on Thursday. Joel Embiid...
‘Unguardable’: De’Aaron Fox dominates in Sacramento Kings’ win over Los Angeles Lakers
Here’s how De’Aaron Fox sent a crowd of 17,849 trudging toward the exits at Crypto.com Arena in the Kings’ win over the Lakers.
NBA
Grant And Little, Portland's 'Twins,' Terrorize In The Fourth
As most of you are probably aware, Trail Blazers forwards Jerami Grant and Nassir Little are not related. One grew up the son of an NBA player (who also happens to be an identical twin), the other in a military family (and to a father who is also an identical twin). But they’ve been confused for each other or thought to be siblings often enough lately that they’ve taken to having some fun with the confusion.
