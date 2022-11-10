Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Possibly Intoxicated Man Hangs on Freeway On-Ramp, Leading to Intervention
A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into traffic in Riverside Saturday was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man “dangling...
Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier
One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Suspect Holding CHP at Bay on 14 Freeway On-Ramp in Santa Clarita
The driver of a pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening held California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita. The standoff followed a short pursuit, said CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa. The CHP incident log indicates...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Perris
A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday evening by a vehicle that witnesses claimed was speeding at 90 mph in Perris. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. in the 21100 block of Nandina Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that a gray or...
mynewsla.com
Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase
A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
Chase: Suspect behind violent pursuit through LA, OC identified
The man behind Wednesday night's wild and dangerous chase through the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties has been identified.
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff's and police cars and broke into a family's home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Senior Killed in Beaumont Crash Identified
A motorist killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Beaumont was identified Saturday as an 81-year-old resident of the city. Emily Moreth was fatally injured at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-10 at Oak Valley Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that the victim...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Killed in Palmdale Crash
One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle...
Chase: Suspect rams police cruiser, steals vehicles during violent pursuit through LA, OC
A man rammed into sheriff's cruisers, sideswiped cars and stole multiple vehicles during a desperate and dangerous chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Fiery Garden Grove Crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.
Female Driver Robbed, Stabbed in Disabled Vehicle on 71 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect robbed and stabbed a female driver sitting in her disabled vehicle waiting for a tow truck on the right shoulder of the 71 Freeway early Friday morning. Pomona Police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim around...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday. Phillip Johnson was a 41-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station responded at 1:20 a.m. Friday...
Man Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Two People at Gunpoint
A man was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly rear-ended two vehicle occupants with his car, then robbed them at gunpoint.
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion that left would-be robber dead, resident wounded
Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in an August home-invasion robbery attempt and shooting that left a third suspect dead and a resident wounded in Riverside. The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 at an apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say Gregory Harris, 26, […]
mynewsla.com
Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
mynewsla.com
Five Possible Overdose Victims in Granada Hills Rushed to Hospital
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two...
Caught on Camera: Cyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a cyclist struck by a commercial van that fled the scene was caught on camera at a Lancaster intersection Wednesday afternoon. At exactly 2:32 p.m., Nov. 9, 911 operators received a call regarding a traffic collision involving a cyclist. Arriving deputies...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Deputy Charged in Connection with Fatal Shooting in East LA
A sheriff’s deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Comments / 0