ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Possibly Intoxicated Man Hangs on Freeway On-Ramp, Leading to Intervention

A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into traffic in Riverside Saturday was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man “dangling...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier

One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Perris

A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday evening by a vehicle that witnesses claimed was speeding at 90 mph in Perris. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. in the 21100 block of Nandina Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that a gray or...
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase

A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Senior Killed in Beaumont Crash Identified

A motorist killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Beaumont was identified Saturday as an 81-year-old resident of the city. Emily Moreth was fatally injured at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-10 at Oak Valley Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that the victim...
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

At Least One Killed in Palmdale Crash

One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Fiery Garden Grove Crash

A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting

A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday. Phillip Johnson was a 41-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station responded at 1:20 a.m. Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore

Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Five Possible Overdose Victims in Granada Hills Rushed to Hospital

Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy