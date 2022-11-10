Read full article on original website
Alhambra Man ID’d As Pedestrian Struck, Killed
A 71-year-old man fatally struck by a van in Alhambra was a resident of that city. Quang Khuu died of blunt force injuries in what was determined to have been an accident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Marengo...
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Maywood Man, 87
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 87-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing Friday from Maywood. Gabriel Antonio Vega was last seen about 11:22 a.m. in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Maywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man, 71, Killed By Van in Alhambra
A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a van Friday in Alhambra. The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Lt. Ruben Soriano of the Alhambra Police Department. Responding officers tried CPR to revive the man but their efforts...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Arrest Man for a Killing in Whittier
One man is dead and another is in custody after sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to a death investigation in Whittier. The detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive around 8:45 p.m., according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man,...
mynewsla.com
Detectives Probe Near-Deadly Fentanyl Poisoning on Riverside Campus
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
mynewsla.com
Possibly Intoxicated Man Hangs on Freeway On-Ramp, Leading to Intervention
A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into traffic in Riverside Saturday was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man “dangling...
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Suspect Taken into Custody from On-Ramp Standoff in Santa Clarita
The driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening was taken into custody after holding California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita. The standoff followed a short pursuit, CHP Officer...
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Suspect Holding CHP at Bay on 14 Freeway On-Ramp in Santa Clarita
The driver of a pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening held California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita. The standoff followed a short pursuit, said CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa. The CHP incident log indicates...
mynewsla.com
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Fiery Garden Grove Crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Firefighter Dies at Home, No Cause Released
A Los Angeles firefighter has died at his home, authorities announced, but no further details have been released. “With heavy hearts, we announce that active-duty Firefighter III Kenneth Brink passed away off-duty in his home on November 9, 2022,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in a statement Thursday.
mynewsla.com
COVID Infections, Hospitalizations Continue Upswing in LA County
The number of COVID-positive patients at Los Angeles County hospitals is back over 500 Friday as health officials warn of another possible cold-weather surge in cases. There are 502 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, 38 more than the previous day, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 51 were being treated in intensive care, up one from the previous day.
mynewsla.com
Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Vehicle Theft, Marijuana Possession For Sale
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana inside the vehicle, Long Beach police said Saturday. Officers patrolling the area of East Broadway and Pine Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Friday spotted an unoccupied vehicle that matched the description of a previously stolen vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Torrance Police Department Receives Traffic Safety Grant
The Torrance Police Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the department announced Thursday. The $90,500 grant will be used for a traffics record improvement project that the department says will improve the timeliness of reporting crash and citation data. “Accurate and timely data is...
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday. Phillip Johnson was a 41-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station responded at 1:20 a.m. Friday...
mynewsla.com
Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase
A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Stabbed in South Los Angeles Area; Suspect Sought
A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed Thursday in the south Los Angeles area, and his killer was being sought. The crime occurred about 12:50 a.m. in the 10400 block of South Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross Lane of Long Beach was pronounced dead at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Santa Clarita Traffic Crash
A man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:32 a.m to 13304 Soledad Canyon Road west of Oak Avenue where they found the crash scene, the CHP said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP...
