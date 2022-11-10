Read full article on original website
Blueprint for action approved in process determining how to recruit and pay teachers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission or, PEPSC, approved a next step in their current documents, “Pathways for teaching professionals.”. PEPSC is a group of educators that makes recommendations to the State Board of Education. The document addresses ongoing challenges in the state’s public...
Replacement candidate wins seat on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Two weeks ago, Susan Miller was not on the ballot for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. As of Tuesday, she has a seat at the table. Miller, the Republican Party’s ballot replacement for the late Stan Elrod, earned 20.3% of the vote and one of four seats serving District 2 […]
Niner Times
Raw food scaring students at UNC Charlotte dining halls
Throughout the fall 2022 semester, UNC Charlotte students reported raw food in on-campus dining halls on social media. Two of the four reports of raw food were from Crown Commons, and the other two were from SoVi. In August 2022, raw chicken was found by a student and posted to...
WLTX.com
United Methodist Church bringing conference to North Carolina amid schism over same-sex marriage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is set to be the stage for a possibly consequential decision within the United Methodist Church, one of the largest mainline Protestant Christian denominations. This month, Methodist denomination leaders announced that Charlotte would host its General Conference from April 23, 2024, through May...
Guilfordian
Guilford College still reeling from cyber incident
On Oct. 21, Guilford College was the victim of a systemwide cyber incident. Details are still emerging, according to Guilford President Kyle Farmbry, and it was not officially announced that the College’s system interruptions were due to a cyber incident until Nov. 5. “Our teams have been working around...
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
ourdavie.com
John Reid Towell
Mr. John Reid Towell, 76, of Stroud Mill Road, Harmony, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at his home. He was born on July 23, 1946 in Iredell County to the late Lemuel Reid and Marcia Veatrice Jones Towell. Mr. Towell was a graduate of Davie High School Class of ’64...
ourdavie.com
Lonnie Lyn Carpenter
Lonnie Lyn Carpenter, 60, of Advance, NC entered his heavenly home on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Lonnie was born on July 15, 1962, in Charlotte, Mich., son of the late Karl Keith Carpenter and Jane Ann (Smith) Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Carpenter.
nsjonline.com
Firearms advocacy group prepares second lawsuit against Mecklenburg sheriff
RALEIGH — The largest gun rights advocacy group in the state is filing a second lawsuit over continued delays to concealed carry permits against Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. GRNC says McFadden appears to be using mental health records requests to delay permit issuance. “In apparent defiance of the...
WRAL
Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
Mount Airy News
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
verticalmag.com
Summit Aviation celebrates its move to Greensboro
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Summit Aviation Inc., a Greenwich AeroGroup company., held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location in Greensboro, North Carolina. Summit Aviation Manufacturing was formed in 2014 when Greenwich AeroGroup retained the manufacturing side of then-owned Atlantic Aero upon its divestiture to Landmark...
rhinotimes.com
Election Leaves No Doubt That Guilford County Is Blue
The statewide races in North Carolina indicate just how large the Democratic majority is in Guilford County. 13th District Congressman Ted Budd, according to unofficial results, won election to the US Senate with 1,891,342 votes for 50.7 percent over Democrat Cheri Beasley with 1,755,716 votes for 47 percent. However, Beasley...
WBTV
Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC celebrated its fifth year of MFG DAY with a full week of activities from Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally. Participants included...
ourdavie.com
Aubrey Bost Wensil
Aubrey Bost Wensil, 85, of Cooleemee, NC, entered his heavenly home on Nov. 9, 2022. Aubrey was born on June 6, 1937 in Cabarrus, NC, son of the late Cletus Dennis Wensil and Velma Bost Wensil. He was also preceded in death by: his sons, Dwayne Wensil, Brian Wensil, and Shannon Wensil; a brother, Carlton Wensil; and 2 sisters Roselyn McCall and Pansy Trivette.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Beer Garden Was Just Named The #1 Beer Garden in America by USA Today
Charlotte’s favorite beer garden has just been named the best in the nation by USA Today. According to the publication’s new Best Beer Garden of 2022 report, South End’s Charlotte Beer Garden was ranked #1, beating out Virginia Beach’s New Realm Brewing (#2) and Raleigh’s Raleigh Beer Garden (#3).
NC Airbnb property threatened $10,000 fee for negative review
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was planning a vacation says he backed out when he saw one of rules for the Airbnb he had rented. Alan Price, his wife, and their dog Lincoln were off to the mountains. Price went on Airbnb and found an interesting rental...
nsjonline.com
NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority
WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
