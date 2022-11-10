Read full article on original website
beverlyhillscourier.com
Shots Fired During High-Risk Traffic Stop in Beverly Hills
The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) sent an alert to residents at approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. The alert, which described a high-risk traffic stop in the 200 block of North Beverly Boulevard, stemmed from an armed robbery that had occurred in Culver City earlier that day. BHPD officers...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Arrest Man for a Killing in Whittier
One man is dead and another is in custody after sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to a death investigation in Whittier. The detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive around 8:45 p.m., according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man,...
mynewsla.com
Six Adults Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash at South LA Carnival
Six adults were injured Saturday evening when a Porche SUV drove through a South L.A. street carnival and fled the scene. The hit-and-run crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Trinity Street in Historic South-Central Los Angeles, according to Firefighter Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday. Phillip Johnson was a 41-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station responded at 1:20 a.m. Friday...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Beverly Hills After Allegedly Robbing Two People at Gunpoint
A man was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly rear-ended two vehicle occupants with his car, then robbed them at gunpoint. Culver City Police Department units were called about 1:45 p.m. to the area of Washington and Sepulveda boulevards on reports of a robbery and found a victim who said she was inside her car when the suspect rear-ended her with his vehicle, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Suspect Holding CHP at Bay on 14 Freeway On-Ramp in Santa Clarita
The driver of a pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening held California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita. The standoff followed a short pursuit, said CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa. The CHP incident log indicates...
Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier
One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
mynewsla.com
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
Man arrested after allegedly rear ending, robbing 2 people in Culver City
A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly rear ending two people’s cars and robbing them in Culver City, police said. The first incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Washington and Sepulveda boulevards. The victim told police she was rear ended by a man who then approached her with a handgun, Culver City […]
2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
LA County sheriff's deputy charged in connection with 2021 fatal shooting in East LA
A sheriff's deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
mynewsla.com
Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Person Reports Being Shot in Brentwood Road Rage Incident
Incident occurs following road rage incident on 405 recently. A person was reportedly shot in the shoulder following a road rage incident in Brentwood recently. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred on October 30 around 10 p.m. as the suspect and victim were respectively driving on the 405 Freeway. Police say the suspect exited the 405 at Wilshire Boulevard and traveled west. The victim tells police that the suspect pulled up next to him in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Westgate Avenue.
Driver found fatally shot in Chesterfield Square neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday. The gunshots were reported around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of West 69th Street and South Western Avenue, a Los Angles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. In the driver’s seat of the vehicle, responding officers found […]
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
mynewsla.com
Alhambra Man ID’d As Pedestrian Struck, Killed
A 71-year-old man fatally struck by a van in Alhambra was a resident of that city. Quang Khuu died of blunt force injuries in what was determined to have been an accident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Marengo...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in French Valley Collision
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a collision with a car in French Valley. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Benton Road near Beech Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the vehicles impacted for reasons still under investigation. No other details were immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Five Possible Overdose Victims in Granada Hills Rushed to Hospital
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two...
foxla.com
Hollywood Hills suspect found dead hours after deputies tried to serve eviction notice
LOS ANGELES - Officials said a suspect who barricaded themselves inside their Hollywood Hills apartment in an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was found dead. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were assigned to serve an...
Standoff in Santa Monica ends when police let suspect go
A pursuit that turned into an hour-long standoff ended in a bizarre, anti-climactic way Thursday night. The standoff began when a man in a Black Mercedes sedan parked in the middle of Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado Avenue, close to the Santa Monica Pier. The suspect refused to surrender to police despite being boxed in. It continued until police broke down the barricades they had set up and allowed the suspect to drive away. However, the suspect returned to the scene impeding traffic, again. A big crowd began to gather around the area with some bystanders circling the suspect's car while riding a bicycle and skateboard.One car even pulled over beside the suspect for several minutes. The odd incident seemingly ended when a woman approached the sedan and got into the driver's seat before taking the suspect away. Throughout the entire ordeal, a dog could be seen in the suspect's car. Other than trying to negotiate with him, Santa Monica police did not engage the suspect throughout the entire standoff. It is still unclear what the suspect was wanted for.
