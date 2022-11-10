ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Patricia Reynolds Atkinson

Mrs. Patricia Reynolds Atkinson, 85, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at First Presbyterian Church in Mocksville with Rev. Dana Fruits officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon-12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
John Reid Towell

Mr. John Reid Towell, 76, of Stroud Mill Road, Harmony, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at his home. He was born on July 23, 1946 in Iredell County to the late Lemuel Reid and Marcia Veatrice Jones Towell. Mr. Towell was a graduate of Davie High School Class of ’64...
HARMONY, NC
Community funds going to good causes

There were 99 community funds at the Davie Community Foundation at the end of October, representing an investment of more than $5.5 million. With an average fund size of $56,000, opening a community fund can seem daunting; but they can be opened with $5,000. The foundation also started the Davie...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Lonnie Lyn Carpenter

Lonnie Lyn Carpenter, 60, of Advance, NC entered his heavenly home on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Lonnie was born on July 15, 1962, in Charlotte, Mich., son of the late Karl Keith Carpenter and Jane Ann (Smith) Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Carpenter.
ADVANCE, NC
Aubrey Bost Wensil

Aubrey Bost Wensil, 85, of Cooleemee, NC, entered his heavenly home on Nov. 9, 2022. Aubrey was born on June 6, 1937 in Cabarrus, NC, son of the late Cletus Dennis Wensil and Velma Bost Wensil. He was also preceded in death by: his sons, Dwayne Wensil, Brian Wensil, and Shannon Wensil; a brother, Carlton Wensil; and 2 sisters Roselyn McCall and Pansy Trivette.
COOLEEMEE, NC
Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights

Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
GREENSBORO, NC
Long-forgotten War of 1812 veteran grave rediscovered

Grave marker of Edmund McKinney, a veteran of the War of 1812. Mark Slaughter (left) and Doug Mitchell (right) at the restored monument of a Surry County veteran of the War of 1812. Just in time for Veterans Day, the grave of an area veteran of the War of 1812...
ELKIN, NC
North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC celebrated its fifth year of MFG DAY with a full week of activities from Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally. Participants included...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
SALISBURY, NC
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote

Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

