Patricia Reynolds Atkinson
Mrs. Patricia Reynolds Atkinson, 85, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at First Presbyterian Church in Mocksville with Rev. Dana Fruits officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon-12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
John Reid Towell
Mr. John Reid Towell, 76, of Stroud Mill Road, Harmony, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at his home. He was born on July 23, 1946 in Iredell County to the late Lemuel Reid and Marcia Veatrice Jones Towell. Mr. Towell was a graduate of Davie High School Class of ’64...
Community funds going to good causes
There were 99 community funds at the Davie Community Foundation at the end of October, representing an investment of more than $5.5 million. With an average fund size of $56,000, opening a community fund can seem daunting; but they can be opened with $5,000. The foundation also started the Davie...
United Methodist Church bringing conference to North Carolina amid schism over same-sex marriage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is set to be the stage for a possibly consequential decision within the United Methodist Church, one of the largest mainline Protestant Christian denominations. This month, Methodist denomination leaders announced that Charlotte would host its General Conference from April 23, 2024, through May...
Lonnie Lyn Carpenter
Lonnie Lyn Carpenter, 60, of Advance, NC entered his heavenly home on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Lonnie was born on July 15, 1962, in Charlotte, Mich., son of the late Karl Keith Carpenter and Jane Ann (Smith) Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Carpenter.
Aubrey Bost Wensil
Aubrey Bost Wensil, 85, of Cooleemee, NC, entered his heavenly home on Nov. 9, 2022. Aubrey was born on June 6, 1937 in Cabarrus, NC, son of the late Cletus Dennis Wensil and Velma Bost Wensil. He was also preceded in death by: his sons, Dwayne Wensil, Brian Wensil, and Shannon Wensil; a brother, Carlton Wensil; and 2 sisters Roselyn McCall and Pansy Trivette.
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
Triad’s three largest school districts see shakeup on school boards
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad voters elected a shake-up on our three largest school boards Tuesday. Across Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Alamance-Burlington School System, there are 12 new board members. Let's take a closer look at each one. Alamance-Burlington School System. Three new members were elected to...
Long-forgotten War of 1812 veteran grave rediscovered
Grave marker of Edmund McKinney, a veteran of the War of 1812. Mark Slaughter (left) and Doug Mitchell (right) at the restored monument of a Surry County veteran of the War of 1812. Just in time for Veterans Day, the grave of an area veteran of the War of 1812...
North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC celebrated its fifth year of MFG DAY with a full week of activities from Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS). All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally. Participants included...
Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
Cornelius house fire intentionally set while family, 2 small children inside: Fire Marshal
While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them get out of the burning home.
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
NC Airbnb property threatened $10,000 fee for negative review
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was planning a vacation says he backed out when he saw one of rules for the Airbnb he had rented. Alan Price, his wife, and their dog Lincoln were off to the mountains. Price went on Airbnb and found an interesting rental...
9 Investigates: Atrium Health alerts man to possible HIV exposure a year after procedure
CHARLOTTE — A man in Charlotte says he had a urology procedure at Atrium Health a year ago, but a message this week from Atrium Health came with a startling surprise: a potential exposure to life-changing viruses. 9 Investigates has been looking into his story since he got the...
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
