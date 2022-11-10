Shop Small Saturday coming soon

The Coos Bay Downtown Association invites the community to attend Shop Small Saturday on Saturday, November 26, in downtown Coos Bay. The event will start at 10 a.m. and run all day with specials and door prizes at participating downtown businesses.

Shop Small Saturday encourages shoppers to support their neighborhood businesses and to embrace the day as a holiday shopping tradition. Shoppers who spend $100, or more, in the downtown district between November 11 and November 26, can turn in their receipts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jennie’s Shoes on November 26, for a beautiful Marshfield District commemorative mug. Shoppers can also purchase a mug for $10. A limited supply of the collectible mugs will be available, so don’t miss out!

American Express first launched Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010 to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. 90% of consumers surveyed said Small Business Saturday has had a positive impact on their community. A visit to a family owned shop or a meal at a local restaurant not only support our local economies, it promotes more vibrant communities.

The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit by continually enhancing the quality of life in the downtown area. Come to downtown Coos Bay and shop, eat, mingle, and explore!

To learn more about the event and check out a map of participating businesses visit www.coosbaydowntown.org