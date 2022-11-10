ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Small Saturday coming soon

The Coos Bay Downtown Association invites the community to attend Shop Small Saturday on Saturday, November 26, in downtown Coos Bay. The event will start at 10 a.m. and run all day with specials and door prizes at participating downtown businesses.

Shop Small Saturday encourages shoppers to support their neighborhood businesses and to embrace the day as a holiday shopping tradition. Shoppers who spend $100, or more, in the downtown district between November 11 and November 26, can turn in their receipts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jennie’s Shoes on November 26, for a beautiful Marshfield District commemorative mug. Shoppers can also purchase a mug for $10. A limited supply of the collectible mugs will be available, so don’t miss out!

American Express first launched Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010 to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. 90% of consumers surveyed said Small Business Saturday has had a positive impact on their community. A visit to a family owned shop or a meal at a local restaurant not only support our local economies, it promotes more vibrant communities.

The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit by continually enhancing the quality of life in the downtown area. Come to downtown Coos Bay and shop, eat, mingle, and explore!

To learn more about the event and check out a map of participating businesses visit www.coosbaydowntown.org

woodworkingnetwork.com

Workers get back to work at Roseburg veneer mill

Have something to say? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Larry Adams is a Chicago-based writer and editor who writes about how things get done. A former wire service and community newspaper reporter, Larry is an award-winning writer with more than three decades of experience. In addition to writing about woodworking, he has covered science, metrology, metalworking, industrial design, quality control, imaging, Swiss and micromanufacturing . He was previously a Tabbie Award winner for his coverage of nano-based coatings technology for the automotive industry. Larry volunteers for the historic preservation group, the Kalo Foundation/Ianelli Studios, and the science-based group, Chicago Council on Science and Technology (C2ST).
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Coast Humane Society to host photos with Santa Paws and pet food drive

FLORENCE, Ore. -- Santa Paws is coming to town to help the Oregon Coast Humane Society rustle up donations of money for local shelters and pet food for families. OCHS is inviting community members to bring their pets and family members to take pictures with Santa on November 19. The event is scheduled to happen between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Shipping Solutions at 2006 US-101 in Florence, and OCHS says pictures taken at the event can be emailed or printed after the event. OCHS is suggesting donations of about $15 for pictures taken at the event, and says those donations will support the shelter and community animals in Florence.
FLORENCE, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg shelter waives fees for cat adoption

A reminder if you are interested in adopting a cat. The ‘Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center’ in Roseburg is waiving the fee for cats through Saturday, November 12th. Because the shelter is so full and running out of room. Instead of a fee, they're accepting donations instead. Managers...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

S. Oregon Coast's Exhilarating Holiday Lights Celebrations at Brookings, Bandon, Charleston

(Brookings, Oregon) – The term “southern hospitality” takes on a new dimension down around the southern Oregon coast when it comes to the holidays. “Small Towns, Big Lights” could also be the headline, with Brookings, Bandon and Charleston / Coos Bay hitting some high notes for the season for its various lit-up celebrations. (Above: Brookings' Azalea Park, courtesy photo)
BROOKINGS, OR
beachconnection.net

South Oregon Coast Will See Greater Risk of Sneaker Waves Sunday

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – The southern Oregon coast will have a greater risk of sneaker waves on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The agency sent out a beach hazards statement this week, saying beaches in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties will have increased dangers on sandy beaches. (Shore Acres, Coos Bay, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
CURRY COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Florence Homicide, Nov. 10

A 27-year old male is deceased and a 50-year old male is in custody in Florence on a charge of Murder following an incident on the 500-block of Hemlock St., Monday, Nov. 7. According to reports, police were summoned about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a dispute. Officers found a male lying in the front yard of a residence with a “significant” head injury. Joseph Holtsberry, of Florence, was life-flighted to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, but died during transport. A search of the incident area turned up Pouwel Veenstra, also of Florence, hiding in nearby brush. He was taken into custody and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene. An investigation is continuing.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRAFFIC CONGESTION EXPECTED ON AVIATION DRIVE NEAR IN-N-OUT

Traffic congestion is expected on Northwest Aviation Drive as a new restaurant has opened. A City of Roseburg release said residents who want to eat at In-N-Out Burger are urged to access the restaurant by approaching Aviation Drive from Northwest Stewart Parkway. Drivers should expect traffic congestion to be heavy...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11

A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
FLORENCE, OR
kpic

LIVE Election Updates

---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Man Detonates Explosive Device; Power Outage; City Council Meeting; Election Day; Farmers Get to Sample Electric Tractors; COVID-19

An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.
FLORENCE, OR
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.3.22

Republican candidate for Congress Alek Skarlatos talks about the issues he is concerned with and what he hopes to accomplish if elected. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 3 22.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT

A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged assault by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 1:20 p.m. officers contacted the 30-year old suspect and a man after they were reportedly in a physical fight near Stewart Park. Officers investigated and learned the woman had allegedly thrown an object at the victim causing injury. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
