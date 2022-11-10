Exhibit to open at Manley Art Center

Manley Art Center announces the opening reception for the November Art Exhibit, held Saturday, November 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Manley Art Center, located at 433 Oak Street in Brookings.

The exhibit, on display from November 7 through December 3, features the synergistic and serene work of Pete Chasar. Pete is both a painter and sculptor who grew up, went to school, and then spent an early career in advertising on the East Coast. His formal art training includes four years of high school art and art history in college, and he often visited the works of old and modern masters at New York's major museums. Aside from these early studies, he is self-taught.

Pete paints in a style that he calls “graphic realism.” His art has been displayed at shows from Grand Rapids, Michigan (ArtPrize) to Sacramento, California, Reno, Nevada, and Vancouver, Washington, as well as in galleries throughout Southern Oregon and Northern California.

Pete is both a hiker and preservationist, who mostly paints outdoor scenes that impact him emotionally, though he also creates abstracts and still life scenes, as well as geometrical sculptures. Pete’s website—chasar.com—has links to his paintings, sculptures, and a book about his Arizona adventures and preservation work.

The rest of the exhibit will be filled out with a variety of art created by the Manley Art Center members. Proceeds from the sale of artwork are shared between the artists and the Manley Art Center. The Manley uses its portion to further its mission to promote, through education, the appreciation, distribution, and enjoyment of fine arts and crafts.