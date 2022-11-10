ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Photos: Swiss Society celebrates in style

By Staff
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

The Tillamook Swiss Society celebrated the centennial of its founding with a day of festivities at the Tillamook County Fairground on Saturday.

The festival included music, singing, dancing, food, drink and other celebrations and displays of Swiss culture.

Festivities kicked off with a Lederhosen 5k run in the morning, with Lederhosen being optional. Throughout the day Schwingen and Steinstossen tournaments took place, with the former being a form of Swiss wrestling, and the latter analogous to the shotput.

There was also a display of items from Swiss history in Tillamook and the Tillamook County Quilt Guild hosted their Tidal Treasures Quilt Show and put on a raffle.

Events culminated in the evening with music and dancing in the roller rink.

First, the society put on a Little Swiss competition for kids to show their Swiss pride by wearing traditional outfits.

Then, the Northwest Dance Academy taught the crowd several traditional dances that they could use later in the night.

After that, the Swiss society played traditional Alphorns, inducted several dozen new members and tapped the festival keg.

Finally, it was time for the Polkatones to take over entertainment duties. The group was formed in Tillamook 51 years ago and still boasts two original members.

The band’s accordion, trumpet and tuba music enlivened the crowd of festivalgoers, many in traditional Swiss attire, and they danced into the night celebrating a century of the Swiss Society in Tillamook.

About the Swiss Society

It is not covered in a lot of history books, but the Swiss were in America long before the

United States was even an idea. More than 200 years, in fact. But, as with many other immigrant groups, it was the late 19th and early 20th centuries when the pace of immigration started to pick up.

Nearly a quarter million Swiss are estimated to have arrived in the U.S. between 1860 and the 1910s. Among those pioneers were some who made their way to the Pacific

Northwest—Oregon, to be exact—and settled in Tillamook County.

Proud of the heritage they brought to their new country, those settlers eventually founded the Tillamook Swiss Society in 1922. A century later, the community is about to celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary.

“The Swiss pioneers brought their expertise in dairy farming to this Oregon coastal environment, with the promise of building a new life for their families and creating a community,” said Julie Hurliman, a 4th generation Tillamook Swiss and the Community and Industry Programs Manager for Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. “With their hard work, collaboration and resilience, they laid the foundation for the area’s cheese making business—now a nationally known brand. I’m thrilled to be able to celebrate the cultural bonds of our community.”

The Tillamook Swiss Society has been celebrating with traditional dances, music and food every year since it was founded; but this year is, of course, was one of special significance.

