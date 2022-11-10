Kris Jenner first saw her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress over FaceTime when she was 'naked in the shower'

Kris Jenner wasn't able to attend Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress fitting in person. Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kris Jenner saw Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress for the first time over FaceTime.

Jenner said over the phone that she was "naked in the shower" while viewing the dress.

Jenner couldn't attend the fitting in Milan due to the Blac Chyna trial taking place concurrently.

Kris Jenner saw her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress for the first time remotely, FaceTiming Kourtney while she was "naked" and in the shower.

On season two, episode eight of " The Kardashians ," Kardashian traveled with her then-fiancé, now-husband Travis Barker to Milan, Italy, to prepare for their wedding, which took place in May . Kardashian saw her wedding dress for the first time, with Dolce & Gabbana designer Domenico Dolce altering the dress in real-time.

While her mother Jenner wasn't able to join Kardashian in Italy, Kardashian video called her in to see the dress. Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble picked up the phone, later bringing it to Jenner, who was in the shower.

"You look like a little doll. Oh my goodness, Kourt, you look so beautiful. I want to cry," Jenner said through the phone. "I never thought I would be looking at you in a wedding dress naked in the shower."

Kardashian wore a corseted, short Dolce & Gabbana Dress at the wedding , accompanied by a long veil that bore the image of the Virgin Mary and flowers, Vogue reported . Barker, and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, also wore Dolce & Gabbana on the day of the wedding .

Jenner, as well as Kardashian's sisters, wasn't able to attend the fitting due to the Blac Chyna trial that took place predominately in April . Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, sued Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for over $100 million in damages , alleging that they had interfered and engineered the cancelation of her E! Network show "Rob & Chyna." The jury ultimately sided with the Kardashian-Jenners .

"I sent photos to my sisters and my mom," Kardashian said while at dinner later in the episode. "They were like, 'We wish we could be there, Blac Chyna is ruining it all.'"