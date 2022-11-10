ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Kris Jenner first saw her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress over FaceTime when she was 'naked in the shower'

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rm8jH_0j5Yfw7n00
Kris Jenner wasn't able to attend Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress fitting in person.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

  • Kris Jenner saw Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress for the first time over FaceTime.
  • Jenner said over the phone that she was "naked in the shower" while viewing the dress.
  • Jenner couldn't attend the fitting in Milan due to the Blac Chyna trial taking place concurrently.

Kris Jenner saw her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress for the first time remotely, FaceTiming Kourtney while she was "naked" and in the shower.

On season two, episode eight of " The Kardashians ," Kardashian traveled with her then-fiancé, now-husband Travis Barker to Milan, Italy, to prepare for their wedding, which took place in May . Kardashian saw her wedding dress for the first time, with Dolce & Gabbana designer Domenico Dolce altering the dress in real-time.

While her mother Jenner wasn't able to join Kardashian in Italy, Kardashian video called her in to see the dress. Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble picked up the phone, later bringing it to Jenner, who was in the shower.

"You look like a little doll. Oh my goodness, Kourt, you look so beautiful. I want to cry," Jenner said through the phone. "I never thought I would be looking at you in a wedding dress naked in the shower."

Kardashian wore a corseted, short Dolce & Gabbana Dress at the wedding , accompanied by a long veil that bore the image of the Virgin Mary and flowers, Vogue reported . Barker, and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, also wore Dolce & Gabbana on the day of the wedding .

Jenner, as well as Kardashian's sisters, wasn't able to attend the fitting due to the Blac Chyna trial that took place predominately in April . Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, sued Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for over $100 million in damages , alleging that they had interfered and engineered the cancelation of her E! Network show "Rob & Chyna." The jury ultimately sided with the Kardashian-Jenners .

"I sent photos to my sisters and my mom," Kardashian said while at dinner later in the episode. "They were like, 'We wish we could be there, Blac Chyna is ruining it all.'"

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Turned Down an Invitation to the Met Gala Before

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Admits She Was FOOLED by Kim's Photoshop of True. There's a reason Khloe Kardashian never met the Met Gala until this year. While Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are no stranger to walking the Met Gala red carpet, the 2022 gala was Khloe's first time attending. But, as she made clear on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians, skipping the event before was entirely her choice.
msn.com

Kendall Jenner turns 27: See her long before her supermodel days

Slide 1 of 39: Kendall Jenner is a full-fledged supermodel these days, but before she was gracing billboards and international fashion week runways, she was just a little kid going through her most awkward years in front of millions on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." To celebrate her 27th birthday on Nov. 3, 2022, Wonderwall.com is looking back at the best photos of Kendall in her pre-supermodel days, starting with this endearing snapshot! In August 2009, a 14-year-old Kendall shyly posed for photos ahead of the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Keep reading for more from Kendall's early years...
HollywoodLife

Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian & Sister Kylie Dress Up As Mom Kris Jenner For Her 67th Birthday: Watch

Kris Jenner welcomed the age 67 beside three of her four daughters, including Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who all dressed up like her for the special occasion! The doting daughters showed off their epic looks, which were from different eras of their mom’s life, in videos that Kim shared on Instagram. Kourtney, 43, wore a light pink and white tracksuit, Kim, 42, wore a long sleeved green sequined dress with a white collar and black bow tie, Khloe, 38, wore a long white collared dress with a red floral print, and Kylie, 25, wore a long black sleeveless dress.
Insider

Insider

661K+
Followers
36K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy