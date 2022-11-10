ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC Miami
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' the Missile That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russia

Early Wednesday morning, Polish officials said a "Russian-made missile" landed on its soil, killing two people. Biden said it is unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia but the United States and allies unanimously agreed to support the country's investigation. "I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly...
NBC Miami

Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'

President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
NBC Miami

Watch Donald Trump Announce Launch of 2024 Presidential Campaign

[The stream started at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign for president Tuesday night in an effort to seize the momentum, and frontrunner status, in a Republican presidential primary field that is empty for now.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

US Will Begin Deporting Cubans by Plane in ‘Coming Weeks,' US Officials Say

The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy