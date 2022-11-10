Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal

Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Kyiv Says Poland Strike a ‘Very Sensitive Issue,' Wants to See Evidence That Its Forces Fired Missile
Ukraine's Defense Ministry was cautious Wednesday as evidence mounted that its own armed forces fired a missile that hit Poland. Several media reports cited Western officials as saying initial assessments suggested the missile was fired from a Ukrainian air defense system. Ukraine's Defense Ministry said the issue was "very sensitive"...
Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' the Missile That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russia
Early Wednesday morning, Polish officials said a "Russian-made missile" landed on its soil, killing two people. Biden said it is unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia but the United States and allies unanimously agreed to support the country's investigation. "I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly...
NATO Says Russia Is Ultimately to Blame for Poland Missile Hit; Moscow Denies Striking Kyiv in Latest Attacks
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. A flurry of urgent and high-level diplomatic talks are taking place among NATO members on Wednesday as more details emerge following a missile that struck Polish territory last night. Russia was heavily...
Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'
President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
Zelenskyy Visits Recaptured Kherson as Alleged War Crimes Emerge; Landmines Pose a Danger to Liberators
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. After scenes of jubilation in the newly liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine over the last few days, the hard work — to restore power and water supplies in the region and to clear landmines left by retreating Russian forces — is now beginning.
Watch Donald Trump Announce Launch of 2024 Presidential Campaign
[The stream started at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign for president Tuesday night in an effort to seize the momentum, and frontrunner status, in a Republican presidential primary field that is empty for now.
US Will Begin Deporting Cubans by Plane in ‘Coming Weeks,' US Officials Say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
