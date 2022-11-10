MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s fate rested on the foot of a placekicker who never played high school football. A soccer player in his days at Cross Lanes Christian, Casey Legg walked on to the Mountaineer football team in 2018 and has steadily developed into one of the best placekickers in school history. He’s made 39 of 47 field goals (83%) in his career and is a perfect 13 of 13 so far this season.

