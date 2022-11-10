Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Sale Of College Station’s Former Westinghouse Electronics Manufacturing Building
What opened nearly 40 years ago as a state of the art advanced defense electronic component manufacturing facility in in College Station has a new owner. What was originally the Westinghouse building is located next to College Station’s Academy store and was in operation between 1983 and 1999. Purchased...
Battalion Texas AM
Maroon and burnt orange: clashing or complementary?
As every former student of Texas A&M University will attest, it can be hard not to reminisce about one’s time as a student in Aggieland with fond memories and heartfelt sentimentality. Most often, these moments of reflection are easy to anticipate before they actually bubble to the surface. Other times, however, they hit you out of nowhere — like when you’re sitting on a cold metal bench in the pouring rain, deep in the heart of Longhorn territory.
Central Texas drive-thru safari for sale houses over 100 animal species
Rhinos, giraffes, and more await at this property.
Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
Battalion Texas AM
The Longhorns eliminate Aggie soccer from the NCAA Tournament
In the cold, wind and rain, the Aggies lost to the Longhorns in Austin for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Sophomore defender Macy Matula defended against a Texas forward to deny the orange and white a corner kick in the maroon and white territory within the first minutes of the game.
KBTX.com
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway. The sheriff’s office said they believe he is...
Battalion Texas AM
Devon Achane to sit out against Auburn due to injury
Just hours before Texas A&M’s match against Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12, junior running back Devon Achane was seen walking the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, raising the question of his contention to start. Later, 247 Sports confirmed that Achane would be off the starting roster and freshman running back Le’Von Moss would be taking his place. Speculation claims that Achane was injured during the Florida match on Nov. 5, which also limited his performance in the second half of that game.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M cross country finishes third, fourth at regional
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the NCAA South Central Regional at their very own Watts Cross Country Course in College Station on Friday, Nov. 11. The men’s cross country team competed in the 10,000-meter race, and the women’s cross country team competed in the 6,000-meter race.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies blow out the Islanders in Game 1 of Joni Taylor era
On a warm, November night in College Station, a new chapter of Texas A&M women’s basketball was opened. After the smoke cleared and the lights came up, for the first time in 19 years, a new head coach walked onto the newly named Gary Blair Court at Reed Arena. In head coach Joni Taylor’s first game at the helm for A&M, the Aggies defeated the Islanders of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67-45.
Bryan, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bryan. The Burton High School basketball team will have a game with Brazos Christian School on November 11, 2022, 14:30:00. The Magnolia High School basketball team will have a game with Bryan High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Battalion Texas AM
Tensions and turmoil: Aggies fall 13-10 to the Tigers
Cold air and chilling winds led to more than just frosty audiences, as Texas A&M’s offense was iced out by Auburn with a frozen run game and a list of player injuries in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Tigers walked away from the match with a win to bring them up to a 4-6 record and continue their fight for a bowl game, whereas the Aggies fell to 3-7 and had their bowl game contention ripped out from under them.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3
Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Goes To Social Media In An Attempt To Stop Rumors
The Bryan police department goes to social media in an attempt to stop rumors following two sexual assaults last weekend. Officer Kole Taylor says they are getting a lot of questions from people reading social media posts containing incorrect information. Taylor says their resources are being diverted from the investigation...
All Marlin ISD schools to be closed on Monday for disinfection
Marlin ISD will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, due to a rise in absences related to illness. All campuses will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection.
Missing Child alert issued for 13-year-old Bryan female
BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Mariam Sofia Chavez on Friday, Nov. 11. She has reportedly been missing since October 9. Mariam was reportedly last seen in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road in Bryan. The organization has...
KBTX.com
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to investigate the death of a person found on the grounds of an apartment complex Friday night but at this time they don’t believe the situation is suspicious or criminal. The body of the unidentified person was discovered near the...
fox44news.com
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
Police: Reports of zip-ties on trash cans have no link to criminal activity
Law enforcement in Bryan-College Station have determined that recent reports of zip-ties being placed on trash cans have no link to criminal activity.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Seven arrested in late night Northgate bar fight, according to College Station PD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department revealed Tuesday, Nov. 8 that seven people were arrested on the weekend of November 5-6, with the charges against the individuals totaling 31 at the end of the encounter. According to police, a large fight broke out in the 100...
Comments / 0