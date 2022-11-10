As every former student of Texas A&M University will attest, it can be hard not to reminisce about one’s time as a student in Aggieland with fond memories and heartfelt sentimentality. Most often, these moments of reflection are easy to anticipate before they actually bubble to the surface. Other times, however, they hit you out of nowhere — like when you’re sitting on a cold metal bench in the pouring rain, deep in the heart of Longhorn territory.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO