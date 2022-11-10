ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal

By Holly Ellyatt, Amanda Macias
CNBC
 6 days ago
Comments / 195

David Moats
6d ago

you know the Russian said spare themselves of more humiliation and just declare it a defeat and pull back to their own borders how's that for a solution?

Shib
6d ago

Fortunately the the Bully Vladimir Putin has met his match, Russia has bullied all it's neighbors and the West however this time the short man bully Vlad is no longer the Russian strong man he's the Russian weak man with short man syndrome.

sportsfan555
6d ago

that's exactly what Russian troops did by shooting civilian man, women , and children. SLAVA UKRAINI 🇺🇦 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

