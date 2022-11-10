ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A boutique resort at sea: What to expect from new luxe cruise line Explora Journeys

By Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Explora Journeys is aiming to provide an intimate on-board experience. Rendering courtesy of Explora Journeys

When Explora Journeys CEO Michael Ungerer shares a picture of the lobby in the cruise line's first ship, he gets the same question over and over. "What hotel is that?'" he told USA TODAY in an interview.

That's what the new luxury line from the MSC Group is going for. The brand will launch the first of six planned vessels, Explora I, in the summer of 2023, and is aiming to provide an intimate ocean cruising experience, more like a floating boutique resort than a traditional cruise ship.

That applies to the itineraries, which will take passengers places larger ships may not, as well as the accommodations, which consist of 461 suites designed to feel as homey as they do luxe. "Home away from home is a very overused phrase so we call it 'Homes at Sea,'" Ungerer said.

Mystery Cruises: On these Uniworld river cruises, the unknown is part of the adventure

Traveling with family, or looking for adventure?: There's a cruise line for that

Where will Explora I sail?

Explora I will sail its maiden voyage on July 17, 2023, from Southampton in the United Kingdom to Copenhagen, Denmark. The 16-day sailing includes stops in Bruges, Belgium; Brønnøysund, Norway; and Skagen in Denmark, according to the line's website .

The ship will sail a diverse collection of itineraries in Northern Europe, the East Coast of the U.S., South America and more, visiting nearly 140 ports in more than 40 countries during its first year of service.

Explora Journeys' sailings will visit a "mix of on and off the beaten path" destinations, Ungerer said.

What can passengers expect from Explora I?

The line will forgo main dining rooms in favor of smaller restaurants and prioritize live entertainment like cabaret performances over flashy, Vegas-style shows, Ungerer said.

Explora I will have six restaurants, including Sakura serving Pan-Asian cuisine, European steakhouse Marble & Co. Grill, and the Mediterranean-inspired Med Yacht Club. There will also be 12 bars and lounges, along with amenities including four swimming pools, private cabanas, a spa, and a running track with sweeping ocean views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fltNK_0j5YdwCD00
Explora I will feature a range of amenities, including four pools. Rendering courtesy of Explora Journeys

Each of Explora I's rooms, which range from 377 to more than 3,000 square feet, will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, private terraces, and walk-in closets with vanities. The ship's accommodations include 82 connecting suites, well-suited for those traveling with family and friends, according to the line's website .

What else do passengers need to know?

Prices vary depending on the itinerary, but Explora I's 16-day maiden voyage starts at $18,500 for an Ocean Terrace Suite, based on double occupancy. The fare includes food, beverages such as wine and specialty coffees, gratuities, and Wi-Fi, according to the line's website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOWGH_0j5YdwCD00
The ship's suites will range from 377 square feet to more than 3,000. Rendering courtesy of Explora Journeys

Four Seasons Yachts: New line expected to set sail in 2025 'delivering unmatched quality and excellence'

Sailing with children: 11 cruises you need to take while the kids are still young

Flights for the entire trip from New York start at $978 for economy and $3,719 for business class, according to Google Flights .

Explora Journeys will have accessible cabins on its ships for guests with disabilities. The line asks passengers "in need of special services during their journey, or needing to travel with medical apparatus, including wheelchairs, motorised scooters or oxygen therapy" to let the line know in writing before their final payment is due, according to its website .

