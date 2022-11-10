Read full article on original website
WKRC
Diabetes drug in short supply after going viral on social media for purported weight loss
LOS ANGELES (KCBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A social media fad is causing dangerous side effects -- not just for those taking the drug but for those who actually need it. Doctors around the country are reportedly being bombarded by people wanting to take a diabetes management drug that many believe helps you lose weight. It's a medication meant to improve blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes.
