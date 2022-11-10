ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

New cold case unit in Delaware County now looking for volunteers

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities form a new volunteer cold case unit in northeast Oklahoma. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has officially formed a Cold Case Unit. Leaders have created the procedures and chosen who will lead the unit. Now, they’re accepting applications from anyone wanting to be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
Coburn charged in death of Anderson

On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
AURORA, MO
Webb City crews set up Christmas lights in King Jack Park

WEBB CITY, MO. — City crews in Webb City are hard at work — making sure King Jack Park will sparkle for the holidays. They’ve already spent more than a month setting up Christmas lights and other displays around the property. That includes even more lighting than in years past — something which has become a goal, finding new ways to impress each Christmas.
WEBB CITY, MO
5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
JOPLIN, MO
Connecticut Avenue open after gas leak

JOPLIN, Mo. — Fire Chief Andy Nimmo has confirmed that the gas leak closure has been resolved. Connecticut Ave is now open again. The gas leak was reportedly caused by 3rd party crew hitting a 4in main. It has since been fixed. JOPLIN, Mo. — Connecticut Ave. between 20th...
JOPLIN, MO
Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close

NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
“What3Words” app utilized by Joplin police

JOPLIN, Mo. — More technology is now making it easier for Joplin Police, and residents, to get connected. It’s called “What3Words”, and it’s an app you can download on your mobile device so you can share your location. It’s not an alternative to calling 911,...
JOPLIN, MO
Become a Hero! Joplin Fire Department is Now Taking Applications

The Joplin Fire Department is now taking applications for Firefighter Trainees. The application period is open now until the last day of November! Dustin Lunow, Training Chief at JFD, stopped by to talk about this and shared the importance of smoke detectors as we move into the colder months of the year. If you or someone you know is interested in applying, visit: joplinmo.org/Jobs.aspx?UniqueId=105&From=All&CommunityJobs=False&JobID=Firefighter-EMT-422.
JOPLIN, MO
Murder suspect of slain pregnant woman back in court

JOPLIN, Mo — Amber Waterman, 42, appeared in court Wednesday (11/9) for a preliminary and detention hearing. The judge reviewed court documents, and although no additional evidence was presented, the judge ruled there was enough evidence based on the affidavits provided by law enforcement officials, to present the case to a grand jury.
JOPLIN, MO
El Dorado Springs To Allow Teachers To Carry Guns

(KTTS News) — The El Dorado Springs School District has decided to let trained teachers carry a weapon on campus – if their application is approved by the school board. The vote was 4-3 in favor of the plan. The decision comes after an increase in school violence...
EL DORADO SPRINGS, MO

Community Policy