Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Police find stolen car, financial docs. and meth; 2 arrested
Two men were arrested today after deputies discovered drugs, stolen checks, and a firearm inside a stolen vehicle.
2012 Greene County cold case: Sheriff’s Office asking for new info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later f
Car overturns “drifting” in parking lot at Carthage Municipal Park
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 reports of a vehicle overturned near Skating Rink in Municipal Park alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Carthage Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. On scene we learn it was a single vehicle crash in the parking lot south of the Skating Rink. Carthage Police officers tell us the...
koamnewsnow.com
New cold case unit in Delaware County now looking for volunteers
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities form a new volunteer cold case unit in northeast Oklahoma. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has officially formed a Cold Case Unit. Leaders have created the procedures and chosen who will lead the unit. Now, they’re accepting applications from anyone wanting to be...
Lawrence County Record
Coburn charged in death of Anderson
On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Jury finds Shipps guilty for 2019 strong-armed carjacking in Kansas
Following a two-day trial, a Kansas jury finds a Missouri man guilty of robbery, attempting to elude LEO and driving while suspended.
fourstateshomepage.com
Prosecution notes ‘serious risk’ in deadly kidnapping case, requests pretrial detention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The prosecution has called a husband and wife from Pineville, Missouri charged in a deadly kidnapping a “serious risk” of fleeing before trial and a potential threat to the public. Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death and her husband,...
Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
One day after his wife's detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.
City of Joplin details this year’s “Leaf Pick-Up” program
The City of Joplin details this year's "Leaf Pick-Up" program to help keep storm drains clean and creek pollution down.
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City crews set up Christmas lights in King Jack Park
WEBB CITY, MO. — City crews in Webb City are hard at work — making sure King Jack Park will sparkle for the holidays. They’ve already spent more than a month setting up Christmas lights and other displays around the property. That includes even more lighting than in years past — something which has become a goal, finding new ways to impress each Christmas.
5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
fourstateshomepage.com
Connecticut Avenue open after gas leak
JOPLIN, Mo. — Fire Chief Andy Nimmo has confirmed that the gas leak closure has been resolved. Connecticut Ave is now open again. The gas leak was reportedly caused by 3rd party crew hitting a 4in main. It has since been fixed. JOPLIN, Mo. — Connecticut Ave. between 20th...
Joplin Assistant Manager speaks about Trolley suspension
Joplin Public Transport is reducing its public transportation trolley service due to a driver shortage.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close
NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
fourstateshomepage.com
“What3Words” app utilized by Joplin police
JOPLIN, Mo. — More technology is now making it easier for Joplin Police, and residents, to get connected. It’s called “What3Words”, and it’s an app you can download on your mobile device so you can share your location. It’s not an alternative to calling 911,...
webbcity.net
Carterville Fire Department volunteers built 'The Beast,' answered in-town calls in exchange for city help to purchase equipment
These images were copied from slides, taken in 1977, perhaps for insurance purposes. The pumper truck was a 1960s GMC cab-over. (This design was used for many years and is hard to pinpoint the exact year.) The fire truck was a 1969 or 1970 Ford. Jerry Pryor donated the photo...
fourstateshomepage.com
Become a Hero! Joplin Fire Department is Now Taking Applications
The Joplin Fire Department is now taking applications for Firefighter Trainees. The application period is open now until the last day of November! Dustin Lunow, Training Chief at JFD, stopped by to talk about this and shared the importance of smoke detectors as we move into the colder months of the year. If you or someone you know is interested in applying, visit: joplinmo.org/Jobs.aspx?UniqueId=105&From=All&CommunityJobs=False&JobID=Firefighter-EMT-422.
fourstateshomepage.com
Murder suspect of slain pregnant woman back in court
JOPLIN, Mo — Amber Waterman, 42, appeared in court Wednesday (11/9) for a preliminary and detention hearing. The judge reviewed court documents, and although no additional evidence was presented, the judge ruled there was enough evidence based on the affidavits provided by law enforcement officials, to present the case to a grand jury.
ksgf.com
El Dorado Springs To Allow Teachers To Carry Guns
(KTTS News) — The El Dorado Springs School District has decided to let trained teachers carry a weapon on campus – if their application is approved by the school board. The vote was 4-3 in favor of the plan. The decision comes after an increase in school violence...
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
