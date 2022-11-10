The Joplin Fire Department is now taking applications for Firefighter Trainees. The application period is open now until the last day of November! Dustin Lunow, Training Chief at JFD, stopped by to talk about this and shared the importance of smoke detectors as we move into the colder months of the year. If you or someone you know is interested in applying, visit: joplinmo.org/Jobs.aspx?UniqueId=105&From=All&CommunityJobs=False&JobID=Firefighter-EMT-422.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO