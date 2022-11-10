Happy birthday! US Marine Corps turns 247

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—It’s time to wish the U.S. Marine Corps a happy birthday! The Corps is turning 247 on November 10.

The Marine Corps was established on November 10, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress.

And Marines here in North Carolina will celebrate with a run and a cake cutting ceremony.

Although these events here in North Carolina at Camp Lejeune are not open to the public, you will be able to watch the cake cutting ceremony HERE. It starts at 9 a.m.

Here’s some facts about the Marine Corps:

The official commemoration of the Marine Corps birthday started on Nov. 10, 1921

Before 1921, the Marine Corps birthday was celebrated informally, and normally, in July

Normally, the oldest and youngest Marines at the celebration are recognized during the cake cutting ceremony

The Marine Corps emblem is The Eagle, Globe, and Anchor

The Marine Corps motto Semper Fidelis means Always Faithful

