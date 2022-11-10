This LG OLED TV looks simply mind-blowing

Let's face it. Even the best TVs tend to look very much like one another, with the honourable exception of Samsung's The Frame . But LG would like to change that, and hot on the heels of its gorgeous OLED Evo Object Collection OLED TV it has a new and even more wild design.

The OLED TV you see in the photo is called the LG Display Showcase TV. It's a proof-of-concept design that aims to reinvent TV design; according to design showcase site Yanko Design , "it sits in a stunning metallic skeletal frame that feels like looking at an old TV through an X-ray machine."

It's certainly different. But is it practical?

A statement that probably won't ship

The LG Display Showcase TV is more about marketing than an actual product; it's similar in intention to the wild-looking concept cars we see every year and then never see again. It's deliberately flying in the face of current TV design trends, taking up a lot of space with its striking rose gold frame and almost bezel-free panel.

That doesn't mean it's impractical, though. Its design is intended to be sat like a museum display or hung on a wall, and it looks particularly interesting when it's hung from two super-thin cables that make it look as if it's just floating in space. It's easy to imagine it hanging in an art gallery or similar environment.

LG wanted this concept to look like a work of art, and I think it's succeeded. It's unlikely that the best TVs in the near future will look anything like it, but it does raise some interesting questions about what we want our TVs to look like in the future. Ultimately though I think this TV is made to be talked about rather than watched.