This LG OLED TV looks simply mind-blowing

By Carrie Marshall
 3 days ago

Let's face it. Even the best TVs tend to look very much like one another, with the honourable exception of Samsung's The Frame . But LG would like to change that, and hot on the heels of its gorgeous OLED Evo Object Collection OLED TV it has a new and even more wild design.

The OLED TV you see in the photo is called the LG Display Showcase TV. It's a proof-of-concept design that aims to reinvent TV design; according to design showcase site Yanko Design , "it sits in a stunning metallic skeletal frame that feels like looking at an old TV through an X-ray machine."

It's certainly different. But is it practical?

A statement that probably won't ship

The LG Display Showcase TV is more about marketing than an actual product; it's similar in intention to the wild-looking concept cars we see every year and then never see again. It's deliberately flying in the face of current TV design trends, taking up a lot of space with its striking rose gold frame and almost bezel-free panel.

That doesn't mean it's impractical, though. Its design is intended to be sat like a museum display or hung on a wall, and it looks particularly interesting when it's hung from two super-thin cables that make it look as if it's just floating in space. It's easy to imagine it hanging in an art gallery or similar environment.

LG wanted this concept to look like a work of art, and I think it's succeeded. It's unlikely that the best TVs in the near future will look anything like it, but it does raise some interesting questions about what we want our TVs to look like in the future. Ultimately though I think this TV is made to be talked about rather than watched.

Related
Digital Trends

This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes

Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.
studyfinds.org

Best OLED TVs of 2022: Top 4 Televisions Recommended By Expert Websites

Televisions have come a long way since the days of their debut in the 1930s. While finding a crystal-clear picture for your favorite shows and movies is relatively easy these days, organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) is the latest technology on the market that can make a huge difference in the way we consume content. OLED may be best known for high-end products like Apple, Samsung, and Google, whose screens use the technology, but it’s also gaining popularity in everyday televisions.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
TechRadar

Early Black Friday TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price

Early Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now, and we've spotted a massive discount on a Black Friday favorite - the LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-ich display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal to grab before the Black Friday deals event officially begins.
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
housebeautiful.com

Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range

Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
T3

T3

