Sacramento’s historic snowfall prompts city-wide snowball fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from Decemeber to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
Weekend forecast in Northern California: Timeline for possible snow flurries in Sierra
As you're planning what to do this weekend, here’s what you should know about the forecast in the greater Sacramento area and the Sierra. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says temperatures in the Valley will continue to be below average with highs peaking in the upper 50s. The weekend will include some subtle changes. On Saturday morning there may be a few sprinkles across the area as a weak wave rolls through.
Suspicious death in El Dorado County
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
Here are Sacramento rain and Sierra snow totals from this week's storm
As leftover rain and snow showers wind down on the west slope of the Sierra, precipitation totals are trickling in. Since Sunday night, most spots in the Valley measured anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch. The rain came in several rounds, limiting the impacts from flooding. Downtown...
Elk Grove Opens Nature Park
Residents in Elk Grove and surrounding areas now have a place to experience nature and wildlife habitat. The city recently completed a 2.7-acre park on its wetland environment. Elk Grove Nature Park is the city’s 102nd park and lets visitors enjoy a small grove that includes walking paths, a boardwalk,...
Nevada County 16-year-old who disappeared this week is found dead
A Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night was found dead on Friday afternoon near where she disappeared, officials said.
Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River
“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
1 woman dead after crash in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is dead after an overnight crash on southbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento. She was 33 years old and from Sacramento. The deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday at 47th Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. Sgt. Glace with...
Sacramento traffic delays on westbound I-80 after crashes
Traffic is being delayed for drivers along westbound Interstate 80 near Northgate Blvd. in Sacramento on Thursday morning, following three crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run involving three vehicles and no injuries. The second crash involved two vehicles where there were minor...
Roseville business fire quickly extinguished
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial fire was stopped and kept from spreading to nearby businesses on Thursday by the quick actions of Roseville Firefighters. The first arriving crew saw smoke coming from the business and forced entry into the building. While the initial fire attack, using a watering can, was being conducted, a hose […]
Nevada County 16-year-old Trinity Backus reported missing, agencies team up for search effort
A multi-agency effort to find a Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night is underway.
Heavy police presence near McKinley Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are attempting to serve a warrant in the 3000 block of C Street, according to officials. The heavy police presence can be seen on C Street surrounding a home on the block. Police have blocked off C and 30th streets and Alhambra Boulevard.
'Ramifications will be devastating' | Mixed reactions to Measure O in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ballots are still being counted for Sacramento’s Measure O, the Emergency Shelter Act. The controversial measure continues to make waves in the community. At the intersection of Arden Way and Colfax Street, a homeless community is showing their strong opposition for Measure O. Sharon Jones...
Sacramento Native To Give Talk Sunday On Family’s Church Legacy
Les Robinson grew up in Sacramento but knew nothing about his great-great-great grandfather Daniel Blue and his significant place in California history until three years ago. Blue helped establish St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal in downtown Sacramento. It is the oldest AME church west of the Mississippi River and the oldest Black church in California.
Winter in Grass Valley and Nevada City: Gold Rush Lore, Modern Luxury + Old-Fashioned Holiday Fun
Nevada County, that swath of the Sierra Nevada mountains that is home to historic neighboring towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley (and, of course, Truckee), is rife with Gold Country narrative. Those mountain towns have real Wild West charm, with echoes of rollicking whisky-filled nights and glittering gold nuggets.
Thousands left without power in Nevada City after snowstorm brings down broken branches and power lines
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — At the height of the snowstorm in the low Sierra,Pacific, Gas and Electric said about 4,000 customers lost power in Nevada County. Less than 24 hours later, that number dwindled to about 500. Keri Taylor, who lives with her family off Scott Flats Road is...
Man dead after shooting at Citrus Heights apartment complex in Sacramento County
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot at a Citrus Heights apartment complex in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened Friday around 7:57 p.m. at the Foxborough Apartments on Antelope Road off Sunrise Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene after...
DUI saturation patrol in West Sacramento nets 60 citations, 2 impounded cars in one night
WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento say they issued dozens of citations in Friday night's DUI saturation patrol mission. West Sacramento police officers pulled over a total of 69 vehicles, the department says. Of those stops, police say 60 citations were issued. Police say two vehicles were also impounded for drivers who were allegedly using a suspended license.Officers from the Woodland Police Department helped in the patrol.
Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide
On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
