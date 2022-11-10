ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Sacramento’s historic snowfall prompts city-wide snowball fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from Decemeber to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Weekend forecast in Northern California: Timeline for possible snow flurries in Sierra

As you're planning what to do this weekend, here’s what you should know about the forecast in the greater Sacramento area and the Sierra. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says temperatures in the Valley will continue to be below average with highs peaking in the upper 50s. The weekend will include some subtle changes. On Saturday morning there may be a few sprinkles across the area as a weak wave rolls through.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Suspicious death in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Opens Nature Park

Residents in Elk Grove and surrounding areas now have a place to experience nature and wildlife habitat. The city recently completed a 2.7-acre park on its wetland environment. Elk Grove Nature Park is the city’s 102nd park and lets visitors enjoy a small grove that includes walking paths, a boardwalk,...
ELK GROVE, CA
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

1 woman dead after crash in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is dead after an overnight crash on southbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento. She was 33 years old and from Sacramento. The deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday at 47th Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. Sgt. Glace with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento traffic delays on westbound I-80 after crashes

Traffic is being delayed for drivers along westbound Interstate 80 near Northgate Blvd. in Sacramento on Thursday morning, following three crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run involving three vehicles and no injuries. The second crash involved two vehicles where there were minor...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville business fire quickly extinguished

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial fire was stopped and kept from spreading to nearby businesses on Thursday by the quick actions of Roseville Firefighters. The first arriving crew saw smoke coming from the business and forced entry into the building. While the initial fire attack, using a watering can, was being conducted, a hose […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Heavy police presence near McKinley Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are attempting to serve a warrant in the 3000 block of C Street, according to officials. The heavy police presence can be seen on C Street surrounding a home on the block. Police have blocked off C and 30th streets and Alhambra Boulevard.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Native To Give Talk Sunday On Family’s Church Legacy

Les Robinson grew up in Sacramento but knew nothing about his great-great-great grandfather Daniel Blue and his significant place in California history until three years ago. Blue helped establish St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal in downtown Sacramento. It is the oldest AME church west of the Mississippi River and the oldest Black church in California.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI saturation patrol in West Sacramento nets 60 citations, 2 impounded cars in one night

WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento say they issued dozens of citations in Friday night's DUI saturation patrol mission. West Sacramento police officers pulled over a total of 69 vehicles, the department says. Of those stops, police say 60 citations were issued. Police say two vehicles were also impounded for drivers who were allegedly using a suspended license.Officers from the Woodland Police Department helped in the patrol. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide

On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
