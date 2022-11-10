Oregon City citizen: Thanks for all of the new street trees

Judith McDonald: Plants have been maintained and watered throughout the past long hot summer

Editor's note: Oregon City is registered as a Tree City USA and recently increased its budget for planting street trees in response to the February 2021 ice storm. As part of a $144,900 contract with the city, Friends of Trees is planting 400-415 street and yard trees in neighborhoods in the 2021-23 planting seasons. OC's previous two-year contract with Friends of Trees was only $60,000.

I would like to thank whomever is responsible for the many young trees recently planted in Oregon City. I live in the McLoughlin Historical District, so I am speaking only for my neighborhood. There are dozens and dozens of new trees. They have been maintained and watered throughout the past long hot summer. This was a massive undertaking, and I am very grateful.

Judith McDonald is a resident of Oregon City.