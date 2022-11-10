ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Oregon City citizen: Thanks for all of the new street trees

By Judith McDonald
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMDvD_0j5Ybxrg00 Judith McDonald: Plants have been maintained and watered throughout the past long hot summer

Editor's note: Oregon City is registered as a Tree City USA and recently increased its budget for planting street trees in response to the February 2021 ice storm. As part of a $144,900 contract with the city, Friends of Trees is planting 400-415 street and yard trees in neighborhoods in the 2021-23 planting seasons. OC's previous two-year contract with Friends of Trees was only $60,000.

I would like to thank whomever is responsible for the many young trees recently planted in Oregon City. I live in the McLoughlin Historical District, so I am speaking only for my neighborhood. There are dozens and dozens of new trees. They have been maintained and watered throughout the past long hot summer. This was a massive undertaking, and I am very grateful.

Judith McDonald is a resident of Oregon City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hh-today.com

Once again, this path attracts vandals

Every few weeks a bike ride takes me along the paved path behind Lowe’s in Albany, between the store property and the heavily wooded channel containing Periwinkle Creek. And on Thursday the looks of that place, ostensibly part of Albany’s parks system, provoked me into saying this:. As...
ALBANY, OR
Clackamas Review

Shop locally at 'secret' One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop

Tucked behind a plumbing company, everything in Oregon City store is designed by artist Becky Dawson Mass-produced Christmas merchandise has been on shelves since before Halloween, but don't expect to see that kind of thing in One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop, located at 13801 Forsythe Road in Oregon City. Everything in this colorful little shop is designed by owner Becky Dawson and produced in a small batch from locally sourced materials. She also sells jewelry that she designed and collaborated on with a jewelry maker. "I playfully call One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop a secret gallery...
OREGON CITY, OR
610KONA

Hop Aboard This Oregon Christmas Train For An Amazing Holiday Adventure

Looking For A Holiday Family Adventure? Mount Hood Railroad Has Christmas Train. Just a few hours away from Tri-Cities, you can hop aboard the train headed toward Christmas Town. If you are looking for a magical adventure this holiday season, Mount Hood Railroad is doing its annual "Christmas Train" again.
HOOD RIVER, OR
KLEWTV

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas Watersheds Council looks to the future

Volunteers needed for upcoming events, and a grant proposal could lead to the removal of Kellogg Dam in MilwaukieSo much is happening in watersheds in North Clackamas it is hard to know where to begin. First and foremost, the Kellogg Creek Restoration & Community Enhancement Project field work began last month, which will ultimately lead to the removal of the Kellogg Dam and restoration of the area around it. Then, Neil Schulman, the executive director of North Clackamas Watersheds Council, said that the Kellogg leadership team submitted a million-dollar grant to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to fund the...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County leaders: Hotel for shelter makes fiscal sense

Cole Merkel and Anna Hoesly: Commissioners need to approve purchase to benefit communityEvery resident in Clackamas County needs a safe and secure place to call home. For too long, we have had too few options for vulnerable neighbors who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. Fortunately, the Board of County Commissioners has a unique opportunity to buy a hotel in unincorporated Clackamas County to create immediate housing options. The best part: thanks to a Project Turnkey grant from the state of Oregon, the purchase won't cost Clackamas County taxpayers a dime. As leaders in coalitions that advocate for safe, stable...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Annessa Hartman wins Gladstone, Oregon City district by slim margin

City councilor keeps seat in Democratic hands against Gresham police officer Adam BakerGladstone City Councilor Annessa Hartman has defeated Gresham police officer and Oregon City resident Adam Baker, according unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election, with only a few more votes still to count. Hartman's margin of victory was less than 1%, with 49.48% voting for Baker and 50.42% for Hartman with only a few ballots with election-day postmarks left to count. State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, is vacating the seat and barely won his own election to the Oregon Senate. HD40 is continuing under largely the same boundaries...
GLADSTONE, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton school board weighs tearing down historic building

The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...
BEAVERTON, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Center gets $600,000 grant for expansion

Murdock Charitable Trust cash will help more than quadruple the center's food storage capacityThe Canby Center team has ambitious plans for its expansion, and a $600,000 infusion from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust will push it toward the finish line. The project will add 11,500 square feet and a second floor to the center's existing 5,000-square-foot facility. The expansion will more than quadruple food storage space, as well as add space for classrooms and other programming. The center has served the community for 14 years. Before the pandemic, the center served around 60 families per week, but the ripple...
CANBY, OR
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

OSU Clackamas County Extension offers video for home canners

Helpful tutorial explains how to convert a dial gauge canner to a weighted gauge.OSU Clackamas County Extension Service Office located in Oregon City tests canning pressure gauges, but the location may not be convenient for folks living in the distant areas of the county. To address this challenge, the Family & Community Health Program produced a YouTube video that explains how to convert a dial gauge canner to a weighted gauge canner. "Making the conversion eliminates the need to rely on the dial gauge to ensure that the correct pressure has been reached inside the canner to ensure...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
514
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy