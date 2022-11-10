ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
SFGate

Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. The trip took 72-year-old activist Dorothee Hildebrandt and her...
SFGate

Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, opening the door for the likely return to power of the long-serving leader after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever.
SFGate

Lawyer: Saddam's relative has no role in IS killings in Iraq

BEIRUT (AP) — The late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's great-nephew has no links with the Islamic State group but was sent back to Iraq as part of a political deal with Lebanese authorities, his lawyer said Sunday. Bushra al-Khalil told The Associated Press that her client, Abdullah Yasser Sabaawi,...
960 The Ref

Turkish president: Bomb explodes on Istanbul avenue, kills 6

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul was caused by a “bomb attack." Six people have died. Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was...

