Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine's Kherson races to restore power, water after Russian retreat
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Utility companies in Kherson were working to restore critical infrastructure damaged and mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without electricity and water, regional officials said on Sunday.
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
SFGate
Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. The trip took 72-year-old activist Dorothee Hildebrandt and her...
SFGate
Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, opening the door for the likely return to power of the long-serving leader after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever.
SFGate
Lawyer: Saddam's relative has no role in IS killings in Iraq
BEIRUT (AP) — The late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's great-nephew has no links with the Islamic State group but was sent back to Iraq as part of a political deal with Lebanese authorities, his lawyer said Sunday. Bushra al-Khalil told The Associated Press that her client, Abdullah Yasser Sabaawi,...
Turkish president: Bomb explodes on Istanbul avenue, kills 6
ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul was caused by a “bomb attack." Six people have died. Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was...
Comments / 0