Canby, OR

Canby leaf drop-off event coming in December

By John Baker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gX55p_0j5YbsS300 Weekday drop-off schedule through Dec. 22 is now available for Canby resident.

Are freshly fallen, or perhaps wind-blown, leaves just staring at you from all over your yard? The city of Canby has a remedy you might be able to use.

Canby's Public Works Department will hold a free leaf drop-off event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the public works facility, 1470 N. Territorial Road in Canby.

Public Works will accept leaves only -- no sticks or yard debris. Loose leaves will be accepted from trailers or truck beds or bagged in biodegradable, paper bags.

"The Public Works Department is excited to offer this opportunity again to our residents," Public Works Director Jerry Nelzen said. "Mayor (Brian) Hodson has been a great supporter of these efforts and has remained diligent about reminding the community to not blow leaves into the streets. The leaf drop-off day allows the city to remain good stewards of those efforts."

Through Dec. 22, the Canby's Public Works Department will also offer weekday leaf drop-off at public works every Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call Ronda Rozzell at 503-266-0798 or email to rozzellr@canbyoregon.gov.

"The city of Canby is eager to be responsive to all of our residents and we are excited to offer the weekday leaf drop-off," Canby Public Works Supervisor Jeff Snyder said. "We hope the residents utilize this leaf drop off program in an effort to mitigate flooding and reduce overtime due to blocked drains, property damage, and ongoing issues."

The leaf drop-off event and weekday leaf drop-off is for Canby residents only. Proof of Canby residency will be required. No businesses or contractors should use this service.

