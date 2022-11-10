Canby Library presents sing-along event

Traditional folksongs of the winter holidays will be presented by Adam Miller, an old-school American troubadour.

Folksinger and storyteller Adam Miller will return to the Canby Public Library to present a free sing-along program of well-known (and not so well-known) traditional folksongs of the winter holidays.

The program begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the library, 220 N.E. Second Ave. in Canby. The program features carols for Christmas, the New Year and other winter holidays, from an American English-speaking folk tradition.

"These delightful songs grew out of (and were used in) the old-time American Christmas -- a Christmas not of Santa Claus and tinsel trees but of homespun worship and family festivity. These songs are noteworthy for the genuineness with which they express the holiday attitudes and values of the people who sang them long ago in the communities of which they were part," Miller said.

Miller bills himself as an old-school American troubadour and a natural-born storyteller who gets his audience singing along, accompanying his baritone voice with finger-picking acoustic guitar and autoharp melodies.

More than 1.5 million students have attended his Singing Through History! school assembly programs. He has performed live in over 2,000 American public libraries in 48 states, from the Everglades to the Arctic Circle. He has recorded nine audio CDs and was the recipient of the 2020 Storytelling World Resource Award in 2019 and 2020.