ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

DOC NYC Holds Influential Place in Awards Calendar

By Addie Morfoot
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUkfE_0j5YZoal00

In just 13 years DOC NYC has become America’s most influential documentary festival.

The nine-day affair, which runs Nov. 9-17, will feature more than 124 short docus and 112 feature-length nonfiction films that will screen at New York City’s IFC Center, SVA Theater and Cinépolis Chelsea. (The 2022 version will be both in person in New York and accessible online across the U.S.)

One key factor in the festival’s success has to do with where it falls on the calendar — one month before the AMPAS documentary branch begins voting to determine the Oscar documentary shortlist. Then there’s DOC NYC’s 15-feature film shortlist, which has become famous for including docus that eventually earn Oscar nominations and/or wins.

“Summer of Soul,” “American Factory,” “Free Solo,” “Icarus,” “O.J.: Made in America,” “Amy,” “Citizenfour,” “20 Feet From Stardom,” “Searching for Sugar Man,” and “Undefeated” are all films that won the Academy Award for feature documentary between 2012 and 2022. Before garnering a little gold man each film made the DOC NYC feature short list. In all, the Manhattan-based festival has screened 44 of the past 50 Oscar-nominated documentary features.

Created in 2012 by DOC NYC’s former artistic director Thom Powers, the feature docu shortlist has, arguably, become a voting guide to nonfiction branch Academy members, making the list a top priority to distributors and filmmakers alike who are seeking Oscar glory.

This year DOC NYC’s new artistic director Jaie Laplante curated the feature shortlist, which includes Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Margaret Brown’s “Descendent” and Daniel Roher’s “Navalny.”

“It’s a compilation of what we think are the 15 best films of the year,” says Laplante.

In addition to the influential shortlist and being held in November, DOC NYC’s annual Visionaries Tribute luncheon has helped solidify the festival as a top tier nonfiction event.

The gala attracts the who’s who of the docu community from both coasts. Hundreds of documentary filmmakers, cinematographers, producers, editors, publicist and distributors hob knob with Academy doc branch members in hopes of winning their votes.

“The luncheon is Mount Everest of documentary events,” says Oscar winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams. “It’s just insane.”

Williams will be at the event with “ Master of Light ,” a doc about George Anthony Morton who begins to heal the traumas of his childhood via art. Williams produced the film, which is directed by first-time feature docu helmer Rosa Ruth Boesten.

While “Master of Light” didn’t make the coveted DOC NYC shortlist, Williams believes the HBO film could be a sleeper hit.

“Even though it won awards at South by Southwest, the San Francisco Film Festival and the Sheffield Film Festival, I feel like people haven’t seen it yet,” says Williams. “Being at DOC NYC will give Academy members in New York the chance to discover the film. And I will be dragging Rosa around that luncheon introducing her to everybody.”

Among those Williams will most likely introduce Boesten to is Vinnie Malhotra, Showtime’s executive VP of nonfiction programming. He and fellow nonfiction commissioners from platforms including Netflix, Disney and Apple TV + will all attend the lunch to tout their respective films.

Dror Moreh’s “The Corridors of Power,” Matt Tyrnauer’s “The End of the World,” and Ramin Bahrani’s “2nd Chance” are three Showtime docus screening at the festival.

“Being at that DOC NYC luncheon is not only fun, but it’s important,” says Malhotra. “That lunch represents a lot more than just, ‘Hey. This is an opportunity for us to drum up more attention for our films.’ It’s a chance for the documentary community to come together and really, even though we might compete with one another, celebrate one another.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

WGA East and FilmNation Entertainment Set Second NY Screenwriting Fellowship

The WGA East and FilmNation Entertainment announced that applications are now open for the second New York Screenwriting Fellowship, which is designed to support underrepresented, early-career screenwriters based in New York City. The NY Screenwriting Fellowship is a weekly intensive that will run from early April through August 2023. Eight or more writers will be provided with both a screenwriting mentor and an executive mentor, as well as seminars, receptions and other introductions, as they develop a new feature-length screenplay throughout the length of the Fellowship. At the end, the Fellowship will culminate with table reads of the participants’ works, along...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Guillermo del Toro to Be Honored at Museum of Modern Art’s 2022 Film Benefit

The Museum of Modern Art in New York City has announced that Guillermo del Toro will be honored on Dec. 8 at its upcoming 2022 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel. Del Toro’s illustrious film resume includes nominations for six Academy Awards, including wins for best director and best picture. At the Museum, much of Del Toro’s work has appeared in several of its exhibitions, starting all the way back in 1994 with his first film, “Cronos,” which was selected for the annual New Directors/New Films festival. More recently, the Museum has screened “The Shape of Water” as a part of The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

From Broadway and Beyond, November Salutes and Celebrates Veterans

There are plenty of in-person and virtual commemorations from Broadway and beyond planned to celebrate and honor veterans. One of the highlights is Nov. 10’s NYC Marine Corps Birthday Gala, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. Benefitting Semper Fi and America’s Fund, event honored TV host and motivational speaker Montel Williams, who served in the Marine Corps and as a lieutenant colonel in the Naval Reserve; actor-comedian Rob Riggle, who served as lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps; and Gen. David H. Berger. Williams receives the David Dinkins Vanguard Honor, and Riggle received the Cpl. l Allen J. Striffler USMC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

A Marine Corps Birthday Story: PMC Vice Chairman Reflects on Armed Forces Past

I started my path to become a Marine in 1962 when I signed on to the Platoon Leaders Class program as I entered Fordham College in New York. At Fordham, the Jesuits drilled me on the importance of ethics and integrity. The Marine drill was all about discipline, leadership and, indeed, legacy. Combined, these foundation values set a stage for who I’ve become. My Marine active duty was from 1966-69 with a tour in Vietnam spanning 1968 and 1969. It was a time I was quite thankful for being part of the best of the best. I often describe my Marine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

24 Hours of Peace

Labor Day weekend in Newark means “24 Hours of Peace.” From Friday, September 2 at 6pm to Saturday, September 3 at 6pm, stars and superstars performed and an aura of peace, love, unity, and joy settled on the gathered crowds from around the city. Ten years ago, then Newark City Council Member Ras J. Baraka, representing the South Ward, began the tradition in that ward. When he became mayor, he continued the event citywide.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Suarez: Female inmate found dead in her cell on Nov. 8

A female inmate from Union County, who was lodged in the Hudson County Jail in South Kearny as part of a shared-services agreement, was found dead in her cell Tuesday, Nov. 8, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says. At approximately 7:10 a.m., a Hudson County Correctional Police Officer found the...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man dies after midday shooting in Newark

A 23-year-old Newark man died after being shot at Tuesday afternoon in the city, officials said. Nyshon Anthony died from a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital Wednesday. Police received a report at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday of a man shot on South Orange Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy