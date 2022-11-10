Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Candidates maintain leads in first Humboldt County election update since Tuesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The first post-election night results update in Humboldt County was released by elections officials on Thursday. Thursday's update includes the counting of approximately 10,000 ballots that weren't included on the final election-night report. These ballots seem to be exclusively vote-by-mail ballots. Several candidates improved their leads...
krcrtv.com
What's being done to tackle elder abuse in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — As an ombudsman, Leanne Langston advocated for those in skilled nursing and residential care facilities across the North Coast. Part of her job includes looking for the warning signs of elder abuse. "I see a lot more than what I would like to see, which is...
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Lawsuit Challenges Humboldt County’s Environmental Impact Report for Nordic Aquafarms Project; Five Appeals Filed With Coastal Commission
Nordic Aquafarms may have taken a “monumental step forward” in late September when the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved development permits and certified the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the company’s plans to demolish a dilapidated pulp mill and build a $650 million land-based fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula, but it’s not swimming in clear water just yet.
krcrtv.com
Harbor District expected to certify environmental impact report for fish farm in Samoa
WOODLEY ISLAND, Calif. — Despite recent opposition, the Humboldt Bay Harbor District is expected to adopt a resolution Thursday that would certify an environmental impact report for the recently approved fish farm project coming to Samoa. At the Board of Commissioners' regular meeting Thursday, the board is expected to...
krcrtv.com
United Bikers of Northern California return for annual toy run event
ARCATA, Calif. — Members of the United Bikers of Northern California will get their motors running from Arcata to Eureka for their annual Humboldt County Toy Run on Sunday, Dec. 4. Bikers will meet at noon at Arcata Plaza and will deliver donated toys and gifts from the plaza...
ijpr.org
No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Reports Three New Hospitalizations Due to COVID This Week
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 79 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
krcrtv.com
Deputy pursuit ends with DUI arrest in Arcata
ARCATA, Calif. — A Humboldt County Sheriff's deputy arrested a man after driving recklessly while under the influence on Wednesday. According to HCSO, a deputy on patrol on 5th Street tried to attempt a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and kept driving over 100 miles per hour northbound on Highway 101. The deputy pursued the car for about 1.5 miles before discontinuing due to public safety concerns.
kymkemp.com
Old Briceland Road Death Believed to Be Suicide, Says Sheriff’s Department
Press release from The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. On November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road for the report of a male gunshot victim. Southern Humboldt Deputies responded, along with fire and medical personnel. The subject, a 45 year old Fortuna man, was declared deceased at the scene.
North Coast Journal
'Cannot Be Trusted'
The powers that be, including federal, state, and local authorities, cannot be trusted to do the right thing with the high-level radioactive waste stored on Buhne Point! ("44 Feet," Sept. 15.) With the geology of Buhne Point, its location from the jaws of Humboldt Bay, sea level rise, erosion from storm surge, the fault lines that run near (and perhaps even under) the storage site, the aging condition of the storage casks (and especially the condition of cask No. six), and the very real threat of a tsunami makes it imperative that the high-level radioactive waste be moved off of Buhne Point at the earliest possible time.
kymkemp.com
Holmes Flat Road Closure
Holmes Flat Road will be closed at the low-water bridge, beginning 11/14/2022 for a minimum of 1 week due to core drilling and testing. The bypass road will be open.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
krcrtv.com
How to donate to Humboldt Bay Fire's 'Share the Magic of Christmas' toy drive
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt Bay Firefighters Union Local 652 toy drive is back for the holiday season. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, the "Share the Magic of Christmas" toy drive is the oldest, longest-running toy drive in Humboldt County, dating back to the 1920s. On their days off, firefighters from that era collected and repaired old toys for local children. Now, the union has partnered with The Salvation Army in Eureka to give out toys to children living in Humboldt County that might not otherwise receive a toy for Christmas.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
[Update] Emergency Personnel Responding to Possible Gunshot Victim on Old Briceland Road
Emergency personnel are responding with lights and sirens to the report of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound east west of Garberville just before 4 p.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates the reporting party, an off-duty Alameda Police officer is stating that a subject is inside a white Toyota Tacoma along the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dispatcher stated that the vehicle is along the road between Garberville and Briceland, possibly near the Marshall Ranch.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Roads Urges Titlow Hill Road Drivers to Carry Chains
2 inches of new snow on Titlow Hill Road, road continues to stay open to towers. Everyone should carry chains.
kymkemp.com
Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday
Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
krcrtv.com
Can you help? Trinity animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs starting Saturday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — If you were waiting for the right time to adopt a pet -- this as your sign. This is Curly. He is scheduled for euthanasia Saturday due to extreme overcrowding at the Trinity County Animal Shelter. He needs out by Saturday, Nov. 12 or he will die.
Comments / 0