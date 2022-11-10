ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Candidates maintain leads in first Humboldt County election update since Tuesday

EUREKA, Calif. — The first post-election night results update in Humboldt County was released by elections officials on Thursday. Thursday's update includes the counting of approximately 10,000 ballots that weren't included on the final election-night report. These ballots seem to be exclusively vote-by-mail ballots. Several candidates improved their leads...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

What's being done to tackle elder abuse in Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — As an ombudsman, Leanne Langston advocated for those in skilled nursing and residential care facilities across the North Coast. Part of her job includes looking for the warning signs of elder abuse. "I see a lot more than what I would like to see, which is...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
thelumberjack.org

Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls

The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Lawsuit Challenges Humboldt County’s Environmental Impact Report for Nordic Aquafarms Project; Five Appeals Filed With Coastal Commission

Nordic Aquafarms may have taken a “monumental step forward” in late September when the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved development permits and certified the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the company’s plans to demolish a dilapidated pulp mill and build a $650 million land-based fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula, but it’s not swimming in clear water just yet.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Deputy pursuit ends with DUI arrest in Arcata

ARCATA, Calif. — A Humboldt County Sheriff's deputy arrested a man after driving recklessly while under the influence on Wednesday. According to HCSO, a deputy on patrol on 5th Street tried to attempt a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and kept driving over 100 miles per hour northbound on Highway 101. The deputy pursued the car for about 1.5 miles before discontinuing due to public safety concerns.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Old Briceland Road Death Believed to Be Suicide, Says Sheriff’s Department

Press release from The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. On November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road for the report of a male gunshot victim. Southern Humboldt Deputies responded, along with fire and medical personnel. The subject, a 45 year old Fortuna man, was declared deceased at the scene.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

'Cannot Be Trusted'

The powers that be, including federal, state, and local authorities, cannot be trusted to do the right thing with the high-level radioactive waste stored on Buhne Point! ("44 Feet," Sept. 15.) With the geology of Buhne Point, its location from the jaws of Humboldt Bay, sea level rise, erosion from storm surge, the fault lines that run near (and perhaps even under) the storage site, the aging condition of the storage casks (and especially the condition of cask No. six), and the very real threat of a tsunami makes it imperative that the high-level radioactive waste be moved off of Buhne Point at the earliest possible time.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Holmes Flat Road Closure

Holmes Flat Road will be closed at the low-water bridge, beginning 11/14/2022 for a minimum of 1 week due to core drilling and testing. The bypass road will be open.
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022

Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

How to donate to Humboldt Bay Fire's 'Share the Magic of Christmas' toy drive

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt Bay Firefighters Union Local 652 toy drive is back for the holiday season. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, the "Share the Magic of Christmas" toy drive is the oldest, longest-running toy drive in Humboldt County, dating back to the 1920s. On their days off, firefighters from that era collected and repaired old toys for local children. Now, the union has partnered with The Salvation Army in Eureka to give out toys to children living in Humboldt County that might not otherwise receive a toy for Christmas.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Nov. 10

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update] Emergency Personnel Responding to Possible Gunshot Victim on Old Briceland Road

Emergency personnel are responding with lights and sirens to the report of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound east west of Garberville just before 4 p.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates the reporting party, an off-duty Alameda Police officer is stating that a subject is inside a white Toyota Tacoma along the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dispatcher stated that the vehicle is along the road between Garberville and Briceland, possibly near the Marshall Ranch.
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday

Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
GARBERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy