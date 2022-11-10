The powers that be, including federal, state, and local authorities, cannot be trusted to do the right thing with the high-level radioactive waste stored on Buhne Point! ("44 Feet," Sept. 15.) With the geology of Buhne Point, its location from the jaws of Humboldt Bay, sea level rise, erosion from storm surge, the fault lines that run near (and perhaps even under) the storage site, the aging condition of the storage casks (and especially the condition of cask No. six), and the very real threat of a tsunami makes it imperative that the high-level radioactive waste be moved off of Buhne Point at the earliest possible time.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO