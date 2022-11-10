Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ director ominously praises Keanu Reeves’ ambidextrous nunchuck skills
Yesterday brought a brand new full-length trailer of the hotly-anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, with Keanu Reeves once more putting on his finest threads to beat, bludgeon, and maim anyone that gets in his path. As you’d expect from one of the most popular and stylish action franchises of...
Why aren’t the Avengers present during T’Challa’s funeral in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. From the very beginning of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is evident that one of the film’s core themes is to honor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy as T’Challa. The story itself starts with the funeral of the King of Wakanda, with his heartbroken sister Shuri, mother, Queen Ramonda, and others in attendance, which is followed by a procession that is observed by the entire Wakandan population. But this undoubtedly heart-touching moment is missing something — the presence of the Avengers.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther 2’s Rotten Tomatoes scores paint a shocking picture as Chadwick Boseman’s thoughts on the film are revealed
Today’s Marvel news roundup is something of a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever special, for obvious reasons. Yes, after such a long wait, the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nomination spectacular is at last in theaters, meaning we can finally tell if it’s going to singlehandedly redeem Phase Four as we’ve all been hoping. Don’t worry, you won’t be finding any spoilers for the movie here, as we’ll instead be unpacking the civil war that’s erupting between the fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes and revealing what Chadwick Boseman was most excited for about the film.
The single least popular part of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ already appears to have been settled on
At a hefty 161 minutes, there’s a lot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to go around, even if the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe does tend to feel overstuffed to near-breaking point on occasion. To be fair, that’s to be expected when Ryan Coogler’s sequel needs to...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ incites immediate backlash with big twist while a dark Disney Plus series is previewed
Warning: This article contains implied spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out there in the world, it’s becoming impossible to avoid spoilers… Still, the following article doesn’t feature any explicit details about the Marvel blockbuster, although anyone who’s particularly fearful of picking up any kind of hint at the sequel’s content should proceed with caution. For everyone else, stick around as we unpack the instant backlash that the sequel has incited on social media, as well as reveal the surprising twist that was always part of the movie, even prior to Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
The most powerful weapons in Marvel comics, ranked
Marvel Comics have been around for more than 80 years now, leaving the publisher with plenty of time to imagine up some uniquely impressive weapons. A few of these have gained a larger audience in recent years thanks to their inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a huge number of impressive Marvel weapons have yet to see their silver screen debut. The MCU could be holding off for a later inclusion, or avoiding these weapons—and their devastating consequences—entirely.
An insanely stacked but widely-panned A-list caper that lost $100 million gets framed on the streaming Top 10
If talent were to guarantee success, then Amsterdam would comfortably be the biggest movie of the year. Unfortunately for all involved, though, the exact opposite turned out to be the case. You’d think a hybrid of mystery thriller and crime caper written and directed by controversial five-time Academy Award nominee...
What other movies and shows has ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress Mabel Cadena appeared in?
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we get to see hundreds of Tālocān and as Namor tells Queen Ramonda and Shuri, his people outnumber all the blades of grass in all of Wakanda, meaning there are countless Talocans viewers we did not see. But that’s okay because our attention has been focused on the badass Namora.
How many post-credits scenes does ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ have?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here, and it brings to Marvel fans the self-contained end to a year that has been dominated by the multiverse. If you’re heading out to see Wakanda Forever in theaters you’re probably curious about what teases lie at the end of its runtime. Post-credits scenes have become commonplace in superhero movies, and the Black Panther sequel is no different.
Is there a Stan Lee cameo in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally available for the masses at long last, and the hype surrounding it is palpable. While the film does a beautiful job of honoring the late Chadwick Boseman, inclusive of his role as...
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
Studio Ghibli trading Princess Mononoke for Leia with incoming Star Wars collaboration
Details are scant at this time but the latest tweet from Studio Ghibli‘s official Twitter seems to indicate that the powerhouse Japanese anime studio has a collaboration with Disney’s Lucasfilm in the works. This would mark the first time the two icons of modern pop culture have combined forces.
How do you pronounce Namor? ‘Black Panther 2’ villain’s name explained
The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a new villain on Marvel fans’ minds, and his backstory isn’t as well-known as the likes of Doctor Doom and the Green Goblin. Namor the Submariner made his debut with Wakanda Forever‘s November premier, sauntering onto screens with a fresh...
All the sneaky Easter eggs you missed in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, delivering perhaps the Marvel movie with the single biggest emotional baggage in the process. The loss of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa hangs over the movie from start to finish, something that either results in one of the most poignant and affecting films in the MCU — according to its fans — or an overlong and overburdened entry in the franchise — if you’re one of its detractors.
Who is Himeno in ‘Chainsaw Man?’ Her age, strengths, and more
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man season one, episode five, “GUN DEVIL.”. Himeno in Chainsaw Man has a tragic backstory and a ghostly devil she can summon at will, but she’s not all serious and somber. She’s got a lively personality all her own that obscures a heartbreaking truth that hides beneath the surface.
Brie Larson reveals her unique contribution to the ‘Anti-Hero’ trend
It’s hard to stay in shape for celebrities who have to play superheroes like Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson has her own technique. She shares her secrets with fans in a new video posted on Twitter. Of course, Larson isn’t as out of shape as Chris Hemsworth is as...
Is Namor going to betray Wakanda in the future MCU?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has proven to be a thoughtful memorial to the fallen king, King T’Challa. The heartfelt emotions bleed over into a celebration of the life of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played and immortalized the character. But apart from honoring Boseman’s legacy, the film also plays its part as a significant piece in the larger MCU by introducing a new character from the pages of the comic books — Namor. While he ends up entering into a truce with Wakanda, his loyalty to the agreement remains doubtful.
Millie Bobby Brown thinks ‘Stranger Things’ costar is a ‘lousy kisser’
Millie Bobby Brown didn’t have the kindest words for one of her Stranger Things co-stars, outing them as a “lousy kisser” during an interview with Vanity Fair. Put straight into the firing line with a lie detector test, Brown was probed on various aspects of her life and career. Among some of her “truthful” answers included her believing Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill is a better Sherlock Holmes than both Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., as well as revealing far more intimate stories from set.
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
