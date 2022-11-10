Read full article on original website
Which schools are closing in Jeffco?
GOLDEN, Colo. — After months of parents begging for a different solution, the Jeffco Public Schools board voted to close 16 schools on Thursday night.
Emotional support animal stolen, police searching for person of interest
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a man and a vehicle in connection to a stolen emotional support animal that was taken from a 7-Eleven last week. Saturday, Nov. 5, Desmond Harris told the Problem Solvers about his emotional support animal Cassius. Harris received Cassius when he...
Art Attack: Clear Your Mind With Art at Denver Galleries
This week, galleries are stepping up to the plate and knocking it out of the park, with a lineup of solo exhibits from some of the area’s ranking spaces and even a show about doughnuts. Although a few of these foresee holiday madness, this is a week to stave off the encroaching stress and just enjoy some art.
Styx, Bob Moses and Every New Denver Concert Announcement This Week
Styx is rowing its boat back to Denver at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, February 26. Tickets, $69.95-$129.95, are on sale now. Red Rocks Amphitheatre began announcing its lineup of shows for next year, including the duo Bob Moses, which will bring the beats back to Red Rocks on Saturday, April 15. Tickets are $59.95-$99.95 and go on sale this Friday, November 11, at 10 a.m.
