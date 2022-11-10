India vs England LIVE: T20 World Cup result after Jos Buttler and Alex Hales inspire record chase

England are into the T20 World Cup final after producing a staggering performance to beat India in the semi-final in Adelaide.

The absences of injured duo Mark Wood and Dawid Malan - replaced by Chris Jordan and Phil Salt - might have unsettled England but they were able to restrict India to 168 after opting to field first, despite a half-century for Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya’s exceptional 63 off 33 deliveries.

But it proved to be nowhere near enough as captain Jos Buttler (80*) and partner Alex Hales (86*) put on a fireworks show with the bat in a remarkable unbeaten opening stand as England marched into the final with a 10-wicket win over the pre-tournament favourites.

They will now face Pakistan in Sunday’s showpiece in Melbourne.

Follow the reaction from the T20 World Cup semi-final: