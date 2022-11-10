ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Barnes Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting for Change

Lt. Governor who lost US Senate race thanks supporters in speech at Sherman Phoenix. Mandela Barnes ended his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday where it he began it, at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood surrounded by family and supporters. Despite Barnes’ narrow loss to Republican Senator...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget

MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Dem, GOP parties react to election results

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin kept its reputation as a purple state with split votes for the two big midterm state races. The margins were thin for both the governor and Senate race, with the Democratic Party winning the race for governor and Republican Party winning for Senate. Mark Jefferson, executive...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: Evers’ unaudited billions

Twenty months after Congress passed a bill that rained $2.53 billion down on Wisconsin, the governor’s office in sole charge of administering the funding, as well as legislative audit and budget officials, have almost no idea of how all that money is being spent. Nine months after state Legislative...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?

(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

Post-Election Audit: Wisconsin Elections Commission begins process to verify votes and certify results

Following the General Election on November 8, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wisconsin’s 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. It is normal for election results to change slightly as election officials conduct the canvasses to ensure an accurate vote total and complete the certification process. “We’re...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy