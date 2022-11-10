Read full article on original website
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Barnes Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting for Change
Lt. Governor who lost US Senate race thanks supporters in speech at Sherman Phoenix. Mandela Barnes ended his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday where it he began it, at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood surrounded by family and supporters. Despite Barnes’ narrow loss to Republican Senator...
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature work better over the next two years than they did the previous four?. That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple
On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
Wisconsin Republicans come up short on legislative supermajority
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans were just two seats short in the state Assembly from capturing a supermajority in the state Legislature and having the power to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto pen. The cause of their shortcoming was two-fold, both in the margin of victory on Tuesday and how the district lines are drawn in Wisconsin. “This was a good...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
news8000.com
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the...
WISN
Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget
MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
Can Wisconsin redraw its legislative and congressional maps before the next census?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. u003ca href=u0022/series/fact-briefs/u0022u003eMOre FACT BRiefs...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Dem, GOP parties react to election results
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin kept its reputation as a purple state with split votes for the two big midterm state races. The margins were thin for both the governor and Senate race, with the Democratic Party winning the race for governor and Republican Party winning for Senate. Mark Jefferson, executive...
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: Evers’ unaudited billions
Twenty months after Congress passed a bill that rained $2.53 billion down on Wisconsin, the governor’s office in sole charge of administering the funding, as well as legislative audit and budget officials, have almost no idea of how all that money is being spent. Nine months after state Legislative...
wearegreenbay.com
Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?
(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
wizmnews.com
Two parties could find agreement in Madison, now that election’s over, says La Crosse political pundit
Politics in Madison could stay the same for another two years, as a result of elections around Wisconsin. Republicans will still control both houses of the legislature, but they didn’t get a veto-proof majority. And they didn’t get a Republican governor, either, as Tony Evers won a second term.
Greater Milwaukee Today
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
fox47.com
A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Post-Election Audit: Wisconsin Elections Commission begins process to verify votes and certify results
Following the General Election on November 8, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wisconsin’s 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. It is normal for election results to change slightly as election officials conduct the canvasses to ensure an accurate vote total and complete the certification process. “We’re...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
