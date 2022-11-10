Tropical Storm warnings expire for all of SWFL

Nicole continues to push northwesterly this afternoon, weakening due to land interaction. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning south of Vero Beach. Nicole now has winds sustained at 45 mph and is moving quickly to the northwest at 15 mph.

The tropical storm warnings have expired for all of Southwest Florida. For the rest of the day, onshore winds will lead to periods of light to moderate showers. Winds will still be breezy in the upper teens to the lower 20s. Those winds will start to weaken back down below the teens overnight.

Due to the red tide we have present on portions of Southwest Florida’s coast, the onshore winds could lead to some respiratory issues for those who are sensitive. The winds from the Gulf could also increase water levels up to a foot above normal. This is because our winds will be coming onshore during a king tide that peaks around midnight.

When it comes to rainfall and flooding, most of the region picked up about one to two inches of rainfall as of Thursday morning. We could still see some areas pick up another half-inch to 1 inch of rain in the next 24 hours. Those to the north and northwest will be on the higher side of those totals. We will be monitoring the river levels as well with the rainfall we have seen. Right now, most rivers in our area remain well under the flood stage. They are also not forecasted to reach a minor flood stage as they peak this weekend.

Nicole will continue to move to the northwest into the Gulf. The tropical storm will move over the panhandle by this evening. Then a front will start to interact with Nicole later today into tomorrow, this will pull the system northerly and eventually back off to the northeast

Count on the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Team to keep you updated on the tropics this week. You can brush up on your tropical weather knowledge with the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Guide+ here.