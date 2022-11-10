ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF faces Western Illinois in non-conference action

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-1) at UCF Knights (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCF and Western Illinois play in non-conference action. UCF finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 18-12 overall. The Knights averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 11.7 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc. Western...
Chicago State and IUPUI square off in non-conference showdown

IUPUI Jaguars (0-2) at Chicago State Cougars (0-2) Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and IUPUI square off in non-conference action. Chicago State went 7-25 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Cougars averaged 5.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.
