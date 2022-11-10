ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Princeton visits UMBC after Kellman's 20-point showing

Princeton Tigers (0-2) at UMBC Retrievers (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the UMBC Retrievers after Keeshawn Kellman scored 20 points in Princeton's 74-73 loss to the Navy Midshipmen. UMBC finished 18-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Retrievers averaged 12.4 assists per game on...
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy