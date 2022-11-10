ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Missouri St. 25, Youngstown St. 22

MOSU_Scott 9 pass from Shelley (Latulas pass from Shelley), 08:23. RUSHING_Youngstown St., Ja. McLaughlin 28-227, Mi. Davidson 6-16, De. Crenshaw 2-14, Dr. Rushton 3-7. Missouri St., Ke. Latulas 14-78, Ce. Manning 5-49, Ja. Shelley 7-(minus 2), Team 2-(minus 4). PASSING_Youngstown St., Mi. Davidson 11-23-0-117. Missouri St., Ja. Shelley 19-37-0-221. RECEIVING_Youngstown...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy