Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal

People across Ukraine were in the dark Tuesday night after Russia dropped close to 100 missiles across several cities, from Kyiv in the north to Lviv in the west. Dallas resident Yulia Lukyanchenko, who spoke to NBC 5 earlier this year of loved ones sheltering in Rivne near the Polish border in western Ukraine, said she learned that two missiles also knocked out critical infrastructure in her hometown.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO