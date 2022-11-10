Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Sanctions Firms, Individuals Involved in the Transfer of Drones From Iran to Russia in Ukraine War
The Treasury Department sanctioned people and entities it said is involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The Treasury Department said the drones have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The sanctions fit into a broader U.S. effort to punish individuals and organizations supplementing Russia's war...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Zelenskyy Visits Recaptured Kherson as Alleged War Crimes Emerge; Landmines Pose a Danger to Liberators
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. After scenes of jubilation in the newly liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine over the last few days, the hard work — to restore power and water supplies in the region and to clear landmines left by retreating Russian forces — is now beginning.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'
President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Close 1% Lower as Geopolitical Tensions Rise After Poland Missile Incident
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Wednesday as political instability gripped the region after a missile hit Polish territory, raising tensions between Russia and NATO. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down 1%, with retail and autos both shedding 3.5% to lead losses....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Russian Missile Strikes Leave Ukrainians in the Dark, Including Dallas Woman's Family
People across Ukraine were in the dark Tuesday night after Russia dropped close to 100 missiles across several cities, from Kyiv in the north to Lviv in the west. Dallas resident Yulia Lukyanchenko, who spoke to NBC 5 earlier this year of loved ones sheltering in Rivne near the Polish border in western Ukraine, said she learned that two missiles also knocked out critical infrastructure in her hometown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FBI Is ‘Extremely Concerned' About China's Influence Through TikTok on U.S. Users
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Tuesday that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S. Wray's remarks build on those from other government officials and members of Congress who have expressed deep skepticism about the ability of the Chinese-owned video platform to protect U.S. user information from an adversarial government.
Comments / 0