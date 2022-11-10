ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Porterville Recorder

No. 9 Creighton hosts Holy Cross following Batchelder's 24-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays after Will Batchelder scored 24 points in Holy Cross' 85-71 win over the Dean Bulldogs. Creighton went 23-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bluejays...
WORCESTER, MA

