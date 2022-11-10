ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York governor shades San Francisco about crime; Mayor Breed responds

By Tim Johns via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

Shots were fired by New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a recent interview on MSNBC. Her target? The city of San Francisco.

During an exchange when talking about crime concerns in New York City, Hochul said that city would "never be San Francisco."

The comments have caught the attention of local leaders.

"It's also inaccurate and unfair," said Jim Wunderman of the Bay Area Council.

Wunderman and his organization are calling on Hochul to apologize.

And it's not just the Bay Area Council that took issue with Hochul's statement. San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she's also disappointed.

"At the end of the day, to take what you see online and use that to try and develop some sort of opinion about San Francisco when that's just seconds of the time versus every single day, is just not a fair assessment," Breed said.

Breed also questioned whether crime rates in her city were as high as in the Big Apple.

"If you look at the data, we're probably pale in comparison to New York," said Breed.

The Bay Area Council says it acknowledges the problems facing San Francisco - including crime and homelessness.

But they argue New York faces similar challenges and should be working together with places like San Francisco to combat them.

"If it came from Governor Abbott or Governor DeSantis, I suppose we would take it more in stride. But it coming from Governor Hochul in New York was really shocking and I think uncalled for," said Wunderman.

However, despite the shade, Mayor Breed says there's no hard feelings.

"My hope is that, you know, she'll come visit and see for herself rather than what she sees in a video."

I know this is stupid but
2d ago

Mayor McCheese and her maskless presence during COVID, letting an entire neighborhood ridicule an old Chinese man, she’s a mess.

Analonge
2d ago

"If you look at the data, we're probably pale in comparison to New York," said Breed. There in lies the problem. How incompetent and embarrassing for Breed to even comment without knowing the data for both cities. Probably because Breed withholds the real crime data to encourage tourism. How cruel & sick is that ?

Analonge
2d ago

I left SF in August 2022 after 27 years. Do not under any circumstances go to San Francisco. Nobody can walk down any street without threat of being viciously attacked. Criminals are on foot and driving around in pairs looking for ppl to rob & attack. The homeless, drug addicts and violent criminals roam the street knowing their actions will never result in an arrest. Newsom & Mayor Breed have devastated this state and turned every city into a war zone. SHAME ON THEM.

ABC7 News Bay Area

