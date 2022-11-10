Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
UTAH TECH 69, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63
Percentages: FG .343, FT .480. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bostick 3-6, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Wade 0-2, A.Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eyisi 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Tucker). Turnovers: 12 (Bostick 3, Stevens 3, Allen-Eikens 2, A.Wright, Afifi, Igbanugo,...
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 67, NEW MEXICO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .446, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Pinson 2-6, Muhammad 1-1, Avery 1-2, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Peake 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Beck 2, Peake 2, Muhammad). Turnovers: 20 (Gordon 5, Washington 5, Muhammad 3, Pinson 3, Avery 2, Bradley...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SAINT KATHERINE 48
Percentages: FG .321, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Baptiste 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 3-8, Romero 1-1, Harper 0-1, Vertiz 0-1, Petrusev 0-2, Durham 0-3, Parker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gallardo). Turnovers: 21 (Baptiste 5, Parker 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Gallardo 2, Harper 2, Durham,...
Porterville Recorder
MURRAY STATE 90, LINDSEY WILSON 53
Percentages: FG .415, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-3, Cundiff 2-5, Harlan 1-3, Davis 0-1, Edmond 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harlan, Jac.Edwards). Turnovers: 17 (Lewis 8, Edmond 2, Mumford 2, Cundiff, Harlan, Jones, Ribeiro, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Cundiff...
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 85, UC DAVIS 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pepper 4-10, DeBruhl 2-2, Beasley 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Mani 0-1, Lose 0-2, Milling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 5, Milling 3, Beasley 2, Manu 2, Anigwe, DeBruhl). Steals: 1 (Beasley). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Rangers look to end home losing streak in game against the Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes (6-7-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -319, Coyotes +251; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Arizona Coyotes looking to end a three-game home losing streak. New York is...
Wisconsin HC: ‘Teams are Tampering with Other Teams’ Players’
The eye-popping remark came amid rumors that one of the Badgers’ stars had been in contact with a Big Ten rival.
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 119, Houston 106
Percentages: FG .506, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Green 5-10, Porter Jr. 3-9, Gordon 2-6, Garuba 1-1, Eason 1-3, Christopher 0-1, Sengun 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith Jr. 2, Garuba, Gordon). Turnovers: 26 (Porter Jr. 7, Green...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Howe becomes goal scoring leader
1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants. 1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.
Porterville Recorder
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 117, Portland 112
Percentages: FG .450, FT .771. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Grant 5-9, Simons 5-11, Lillard 2-7, Sharpe 1-2, Hart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Grant 2). Turnovers: 12 (Lillard 5, Grant 2, Simons 2, Hart, Sharpe, Watford). Steals: 6 (Eubanks 2, Hart, Lillard, Little, Watford). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42
SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
Porterville Recorder
MILWAUKEE 112, CARDINAL STRITCH 38
Percentages: FG .219, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Reed 1-3, Hill 1-5, Popovic 1-5, Mayberry 1-6, Coleman 0-1, Ford 0-1, Glisic 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Dillon 0-2, Wells 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Duni). Turnovers: 23 (Reed 5, Popovic 4, Coleman 3, Mayberry 3, Hill...
Porterville Recorder
SIENA 75, ALBANY 62
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .389, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Drumgoole 5-9, Hutcheson 2-6, Patel 1-2, Beagle 0-1, Neely 0-1, Reddish 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beagle, Drumgoole, Hutcheson). Turnovers: 10 (Drumgoole 3, Jackson 2, Amica, Beagle, Davis, Little, Reddish). Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 38, California 10
California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
