Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC New York
 6 days ago
NBC New York

NATO Chief Says Poland Blast Likely Caused by Ukrainian Missile — But Not Ukraine's Fault

The military alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the missile incident took place "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine." While the investigation was ongoing into the incident, he said, "there was no indication this was the result of a deliberate attack" and no indication it was a result of "offensive military actions against NATO."
NBC New York

Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'

President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
NBC New York

Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' the Missile That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russia

Early Wednesday morning, Polish officials said a "Russian-made missile" landed on its soil, killing two people. Biden said it is unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia but the United States and allies unanimously agreed to support the country's investigation. "I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly...

