Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal

NATO Chief Says Poland Blast Likely Caused by Ukrainian Missile — But Not Ukraine's Fault
The military alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the missile incident took place "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine." While the investigation was ongoing into the incident, he said, "there was no indication this was the result of a deliberate attack" and no indication it was a result of "offensive military actions against NATO."
Treasury Sanctions Firms, Individuals Involved in the Transfer of Drones From Iran to Russia in Ukraine War
The Treasury Department sanctioned people and entities it said is involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The Treasury Department said the drones have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The sanctions fit into a broader U.S. effort to punish individuals and organizations supplementing Russia's war...
Biden Sees No Need for ‘a New Cold War' With China After Three-Hour Meeting With Xi Jinping
U.S. President Joe Biden said there "need not be a new Cold War" between the U.S. and China, following a three-hour summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. "I don't think there's any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan," said Biden, despite escalating rhetoric and aggressive military...
NATO Says Russia Is Ultimately to Blame for Poland Missile Hit; Moscow Denies Striking Kyiv in Latest Attacks
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. A flurry of urgent and high-level diplomatic talks are taking place among NATO members on Wednesday as more details emerge following a missile that struck Polish territory last night. Russia was heavily...
Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'
President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' the Missile That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russia
Early Wednesday morning, Polish officials said a "Russian-made missile" landed on its soil, killing two people. Biden said it is unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia but the United States and allies unanimously agreed to support the country's investigation. "I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly...
Biden Objects to China's ‘Aggressive' Approach to Taiwan in Three-Hour Meeting With Xi
The meeting took place in Bali, a day before the G-20 summit is due to kick off. The two leaders held a videoconference in Nov. 2021 and, among other communication, had a call in late July. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday raised objections to China's actions toward Taiwan in...
No Criminal Charges to be Filed Against Rudy Giuliani After 2-Year Probe, FBI Raid
Federal prosecutors have informed the court that the grand jury investigation into Rudy Giuliani has concluded and “that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming.”. Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal attorney for Donald Trump, had been under investigation by...
