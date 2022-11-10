ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 170, 134 Freeway connector

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 170, 134 Freeway connector 00:51

One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash between the 170 and 134 freeways.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 10:00 p.m. in the roadway connecting the two freeways. At least one car was overturned on the embankment.

Officials closed the transition road for at least two hours.

