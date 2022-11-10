ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings C Domantas Sabonis discusses 127-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Wednesday’s 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the way his team responded to the length of Cleveland, the defensive Sacramento showed down the stretch, the role Malik Monk plays for his team and earning the fourth win of the young season.

