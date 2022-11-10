Sacramento Kings C Domantas Sabonis discusses 127-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Wednesday’s 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the way his team responded to the length of Cleveland, the defensive Sacramento showed down the stretch, the role Malik Monk plays for his team and earning the fourth win of the young season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0