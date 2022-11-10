Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal

Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Famed Russian analyst who blasted Putin for Kherson retreat denies rift; Ukrainians dance in Kherson: Live updates
Political analyst Alexander Dugin in recent days had openly criticized Putin for failing to defend "Russian cities" such as Kherson. Live updates.
REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
msn.com
President Joe Biden Lost His Temper & Raised His Voice When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Requested More Military Aid
President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper earlier this year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more than $1 billion in military assistance, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising exchange reportedly took place in June during a phone call between the two leaders. Although Biden previously signed off on a...
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
msn.com
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
The U.S. Department of Defense has assured that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea would mean the "end" of the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has carried out a new launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Is the U.S. Safe From Nuclear Attack?
With tensions surging over Ukraine and Taiwan, Newsweek explains how safe America is from nuclear attack.
U.S. Working on 'Neutralizing' Russia's Nuclear Weapons—Defense Officials
A Russian defense ministry publication has claimed that the U.S. is working towards using strategic non-nuclear weapons to neutralize Moscow's atomic capabilities. The magazine Military Thought said that the U.S. plan was to try to impact a significant part of Russia's nuclear potential before Moscow decided on a retaliatory strike.
Hear what Russian officials texted Ukrainian residents under Putin's martial law order
The Kremlin-appointed leaders of the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine say they intend to evacuate up to 60,000 civilians further away from the frontline. Residents received a text message asking them to leave due to the threat of shelling by the Ukrainian army. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
Woman Details How Sister Was Publicly Executed for Speaking Against Russia
"Skadovsk is Ukraine!" the woman's sister yelled out before being allegedly abducted and executed by Ukrainian police officers collaborating with Russia.
A 26-year-old Ukrainian woman described being tortured with electric shocks and hammers while held in Russian captivity for 6 months: 'They treated us like animals'
"They hung girls," the solider, who was released from captivity in an all-female prisoner swap, told a Ukrainian state news agency of the torture.
Two USAF F-16s race to intercept two Russian bombers flying near Alaska before escorting them out of air defense zone amid heightened tension with Moscow
The US Air Force intercepted and escorted out two Russian bomber jets flying near Alaska as tensions heighten with Moscow. The two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers were 'positively' identified flying in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to NORAD - a combined defense organization between America and Canada.
grid.news
Ramzan Kadyrov is a top Putin foot soldier. Now he wants a nuclear strike and a ‘great jihad’ against Ukraine.
Even by the standards of Ramzan Kadyrov’s voluminous social media presence, the video he posted on Oct. 20 was bizarre and macabre. In the short clip, two of the Chechen dictator’s teenage sons, who he recently claimed to have sent to fight in Ukraine, escort three apparent Ukrainian prisoners of war, whom they present to their father as a “gift.” If what the video depicts is real, its very existence may be a war crime; the Geneva Conventions prohibit filming prisoners without their consent. It’s all the more disturbing given widespread allegations of torture of prisoners in Kadyrov’s custody.
The Russian pilots who ejected from a military plane moments before it crashed into an apartment building and killed 13 people could face charges, Russia says
A Russian Su-34 aircraft crashed into an apartment building in western Russia, killing 13 people. The two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft after an engine caught fire during training. Now, a Russian committee is investigating to see if the pilots could faces charges for the incident. Two Russian...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0