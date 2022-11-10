ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Only royal palaces in US reside in Hawaiʻi

By Kamaka Pili
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to Hawaiʻi’s royal palaces.

In the ahupuaʻa of Hālawa, which lies in the moku of ʻEwa here on Oʻahu, stands a street that carries the term meaning “chief’s house, royal residence, or palace.”

We are talking about Hale Aliʻi Ave.

Throughout all the United States, there are 3 royal palaces, all of which reside right here in Hawaiʻi.

Probably the most known palace is ʻ Iolani Palace.

Once serving as the seat of the Hawaiian Kingdom, this palace became the scene of imprisonment for Queen Liliʻuokalani, then became Hawaiʻi’s “Executive Building” until 1969.

On Oʻahu also stands Queen Emma Summer Palace, which is named H ā naiakamalama .

Unlike ʻIolani Palace, Hānaiakamalama is a palace that did not serve political affairs.

It was a place to run away from the Honolulu summer heat by Queen Emma, King Kamehameha IV, and their son Prince Albert, who was affectionally known as Ka Haku o Hawaiʻi , meaning “the Lord of Hawaiʻi.”

The final royal palace can be found in the heart of Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi island named Hulihe ʻ e Palace.

Also not serving a governmental purpose, Huliheʻe was a summer vacation home for High Chief John Adams Kuakini, which then went to Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani, and then to her cousin Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop.

All these palaces remain operational today as a museum for all the world to experience and learn from.

Did you know? Now you do!

KHON2

KHON2

