Everybody in the UK will be paying more tax as a result of Thursday’s autumn statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.Speaking four days ahead of the crucial mini-Budget, Mr Hunt confirmed he expects the UK to plunge into recession and said his goal was to make it “as short and shallow as possible” by bearing down on inflation.But the chancellor was put on notice of potential rebellion by backbench Tory MPs, as former cabinet minister Simon Clarke – a close ally of tax-slashing former PM Liz Truss – said that he should opt for spending cuts over tax rises...

45 MINUTES AGO