Read full article on original website
Related
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
Tax rises for everyone and big hikes to energy bills in Jeremy Hunt’s mini-Budget
Everybody in the UK will be paying more tax as a result of Thursday’s autumn statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.Speaking four days ahead of the crucial mini-Budget, Mr Hunt confirmed he expects the UK to plunge into recession and said his goal was to make it “as short and shallow as possible” by bearing down on inflation.But the chancellor was put on notice of potential rebellion by backbench Tory MPs, as former cabinet minister Simon Clarke – a close ally of tax-slashing former PM Liz Truss – said that he should opt for spending cuts over tax rises...
Comments / 0