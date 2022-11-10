Read full article on original website
2022 Veterans Day events happening in Northern California
The event will highlight a special group of women known as WASP, there will be a 21 gun salute and free lunch. Chico High School Veteran Ring of Honor dedication ceremony. A free community concert that will feature the Oroville Community Band and will honor military veterans. Friday 7 p.m....
Storm Tracker Forecast - Increasing Clouds Tonight With Rain & Snow Showers Ahead
We had a chilly start in northern California Thursday, but we finished the day with warmer weather and more sun. We'll have increasing clouds tonight, and more light valley rain and mountain snow showers are coming. Our mountain valleys had fog and the Central Valley had chilly air this morning, but the sun warmed us more than Wednesday. We can expect increasing clouds tonight as another disturbance moves toward California. The valley and foothills once again have a Frost Advisory Friday morning, and lows will range from the 10s in the mountains to the 30s in the valley. Friday will begin mostly cloudy, we'll have afternoon sun, and light showers will arrive Friday night with highs in the 40s and 50s.
K-9 sniffs out nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A K-9 sniffed out about 50 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Siskiyou County on Thursday. The Mt. Shasta Police Department said an officer pulled over a vehicle near the Weed rest stop. During the stop, K-9 Artie sniffed the vehicle and alerted his...
