We had a chilly start in northern California Thursday, but we finished the day with warmer weather and more sun. We'll have increasing clouds tonight, and more light valley rain and mountain snow showers are coming. Our mountain valleys had fog and the Central Valley had chilly air this morning, but the sun warmed us more than Wednesday. We can expect increasing clouds tonight as another disturbance moves toward California. The valley and foothills once again have a Frost Advisory Friday morning, and lows will range from the 10s in the mountains to the 30s in the valley. Friday will begin mostly cloudy, we'll have afternoon sun, and light showers will arrive Friday night with highs in the 40s and 50s.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO